In today’s fast-paced world, time’s value and importance are undeniable. Most people find themselves in a constant race with time, trying to make the most out of every minute of the day. Businessmen, students, employees and many others want to be as productive as possible in the hopes of better managing their day and having a well-balanced lifestyle.

This is exactly the reason why we continuously seek things that could somehow help us stay in touch with our reality and keep up with this rapidly-changing world. We can all relate to this one way or another, and this is where HUAWEI comes into play: It provides us with a state-of-the-art device, the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro, that happens to be faster and better, supporting and facilitating our daily activities. Its unique features and ground-breaking improvements do not only offer us an exceptional lifestyle upgrade, but also grant us extra valuable time to spend on other things.

To start with, the device houses a high-density 4200mAh battery. With a battery that powerful, you can download intensive games, search the web for hours and receive long calls, without worrying about draining your phone’s battery. The Mate 20 Pro also supports 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, which means that its battery can reach 70 percent charge in only 30 minutes. Half an hour is all it takes for the device to have a long-lasting battery. Apart from this improvement in battery life, HUAWEI offers a new upgrade: Mate 20 Pro’s battery can support your other devices whose batteries are draining: With the new wireless reverse charging technology, Wireless Reverse Charge, the device can work as a power bank for other electronic devices.

After years of struggling due to current smartphone glitches, HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro presents a device that can solve many of your daily problems, forever facilitating your life: HUAWEI adopts the 7nm process technology for its Kirin 980, which features extremely high intelligence, performance, efficiency and communications features, enabling you to enjoy powerful performance and long battery life at the same time.

Moreover, the pictures taken by HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro are clear to the point that they can be compared to those taken by a professional camera. With that unique camera, people will not waste time editing their pictures before posting them on Social Media. In fact, the device is equipped with a 40MP main camera, a 20MP ultra wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. Together, the trio of lenses supports a wide range of focal lengths. This wider perspective creates a sense of spaciousness and a three-dimensional effect to the images. The HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro also supports macro distance, which enables the camera to focus on objects as close as 2.5cm, exceeding even the capability of the human eye. In addition, it has a 24MP front camera, producing outstanding selfies.

Additionally, the device’s security measures are highly sophisticated: Its in-screen fingerprint sensor differentiates itself from others because it achieves better speed and success rates. It is even able to detect if a finger is hovering above the sensor. It pinpoints the location of a user’s finger on the screen and removes the on-screen prompt immediately when a user removes his or her finger.

Another interesting new feature that helps you save time is the HiVision. By leveraging the Al capabilities of the device, it allows you to identify objects such as historic landmarks or quickly query eCommerce sites for prices of an object you see on the streets. It can also estimate calories contained in food. Instead of waiting in line to get information about a certain product, that time will be spent doing something more valuable.

With a battery that never dies, a camera like no other, a top performance, highly sophisticated security measures and a new way to obtain information, the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro provides you with unique features and significant improvements that will enrich your current lifestyle, allowing you to make the most out of every minute of the day.