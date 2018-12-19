Sectors in the Lebanese real economy—agriculture, manufacturing, construction, real estate—are on the verge of drowning. Executive has drafted an Economic Roadmap that presents the people with lifelines for rescuing the economy.

Adopt our movement to #executechange, join the cause, and speak out. Become an owner of the change you want to see in Lebanon.

Follow this link to contribute to the roadmap with your suggested policy targets, main challenges, and measures to be taken to ensure a better future.