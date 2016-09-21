Confined to misery

Executive visited ZaZoo City in Hazmieh disguised as tourists in order to collect photographic evidence of the conditions of the animals held captive there. What we found was appaling: ducks lying in a waterless pool, a tiger trapped in a shade-less cage and a fox asleep next to litter and a pile of its own feces. Several of the animals were suffering from untreated wounds, the cages were dirty, no information was provided about the animals present and no one was available to tour us around. Interview requests by Executive went unanswered.

One of several neglected monkeys kept in one of ZaZoo City’s cages. The cage does not come close to simulating the monkey’s natural habitat; the cage flooring is concrete and lacks branches and plants. A ZaZoo City tiger is held in a small cage with a cement floor, unable to play, run or freely move around. It faces the risk of dehydration with no water or shelter from the sun. Two lions, one male and one female, share a cement-floored cage, with no greenery and barely enough room for either to move around freely. A fox shares its barren cage with only litter and its own feces. It has severe, untreated wounds covering both its ears. Their wings clipped, two breeds of ducks and two pelicans inhabit a squalid, drained pool, strewn with their feces. A theme park-style kiosk provides visitors with meager food offerings to distribute to the animals. A badger with untreated wounds on its back shares its cage with a well of stagnant water.