Out in the cold

Harsh winter storms have put the spotlight on the plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

January’s winter storms battered Lebanon with heavy rain and snow at the start of 2015, once again highlighting the poor living conditions in which most Syrian refugees live. Executive travelled with members of the international Orthodox Christian charities to two camps in the Bekaa Valley, Qoub Elias near Chtaura and Tell Serhoun near Dalhamieh. There, dozens of tents housing Syrian refugees had collapsed under the weight of mounds of snow and well water had frozen in the sub zero temperatures. Despite help provided by NGOs, many refugee families still lack basic necessities such as blankets, warm clothes, shoes, medicine and medical care, as well as wood and fuel to burn.

