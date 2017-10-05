EDITORIAL

The donkey strategy

LEADERS

Don’t sweat the details



Things are moving, but too often behind closed doors

COVER STORY

Self absorbed

Time to get back on a horse

SPECIAL REPORT

OIL & GAS



Into the blue

Lebanon’s oil & gas sector nearly open for business

Troubled waters

Lebanon seeks to join its neighbors in oil & gas exploration

Russian expansionism

Moscow’s interest in East Med gas resources

Investment expectations

What would oil & gas mean for Lebanon? Hard to predict

Lebanese Petroleum Administration plans ahead

Transparency cookies are in the oven



Lebanon takes step towards clean oil & gas sector

ECONOMICS & POLICY



Full of gas

A lot of talk but little detail on plan to tackle electricity shortage

Unleash the speed

Ogero flips a switch and local internet transforms

Glittering in the shadows

Lebanon’s gold trade

BANKING & FINANCE



Q&A with Makram Azar

Chairman of banking EMEA and chairman of Barclays Bank PLC

COMPANIES & STRATEGIES



Visions of community

Translating passion into a career

HOSPITALITY & TOURISM



And the livin’ is easy

Lebanese travel agents talk summer destinations

Le Gray grows

Expansion opens doors to untapped market segments

BOOK REVIEW



Knowledge production in the Arab World

On regional research

LAST WORD



Rethinking the world