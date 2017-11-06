On angelic wings

As the Lebanese tech entrepreneurship ecosystem matures, a new option for funding is taking shape. It will not only create a bridge over a notorious funding gap, but, hopefully, a significant addition to the ecosystem’s culture. An angelic culture, as it were.

“The idea is to create an angel network in Lebanon,” explains Nicolas Rouhana, the chief executive of IM Capital, a fund based at the Beirut Digital District (BDD). “In any ecosystem around the world, angels are an essential part of the funding lifecycle. They come in at a very early stage, when it is risky [to invest], and put in small [amounts of] money—and not just money, but they also provide support and [access to] networks.”

Some time ago, IM embarked on a project that would structure angel activity through a training program, and a fund for prospective angel investors. Called the Seeders Masterclass for Business Angels—“Seeders” is homonymous with the Lebanese national tree—the project launched in summer 2016 with invitations to join a nine-month program between September 2016 and July 2017.

According to Rouhana, the invitations were met with strong interest. Although participation required a $15,000 payment into the fund, plus a $2,500 fee for the training component, the master class and fund exceeded its initial target size: Instead of the expected 15 or 20 participants, the 2016 class ended up with 26. To provide investor training, IM partnered with Go Beyond, a Switzerland-based European network of business angels. The project also quickly won support from iSME, the $30 million grant and equity co-investment program affiliated with the Lebanese Kafalat loan guarantee corporation.

The initiative branched out into two sub-projects in the course of 2017: A second round of Seeders with a similar number of enrollees commenced this September, and, in parallel, a women’s fund was founded under the name of Lebanese Women Angels Fund (LWAF). This fund is a collaboration between IM Capital and the Lebanese League of Women in Business (LLWB), says Asmahan Zein, LLWB president and LWAF chairwoman.

Zein tells Executive that LWAF is designed to connect female angel investors with female-founded startups. “We’re not against male participation in those startups, but women should be founders and major shareholders with not less than 20 percent of company,” Zein says. “We’re in the process of spreading the word about LWAF and collaborating with different partners from the ecosystem to identify startups who should have backgrounds in different industries. The woman entrepreneur doesn’t have to be in high tech; she can be in any industry as [the] owner of a good idea that has prospects for growth and success.”

Zein says the idea for LWAF came from three LLWB members who participated in the 2016 Seeders class fund. It fits into the LLWB framework of activities, which also includes the promotion of careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) to female high-school and university students in Lebanon, and advocating for an obligatory 30 percent female presence on corporate boards in sal companies with upward of 50 employees, and similar public sector organizations. LLWB has drafted a proposal to impose such a quota and submitted it to the Minister of Women’s affairs.

Zein says LWAF aims to promote entrepreneurship among women, who she says are often “shy” when it comes to dealing with potential lenders or equity investors. “Women don’t approach banks for [corporate] loans and don’t approach investors to help them with their business. Women have to understand that women[-led] startups are eligible for investments and for having good business partners, and that they need support from different entities in order to grow. The project of LWAF is very important to encourage women to [compete] among all those startups,” Zein said.

In search of angels

LWAF succeeded in attracting 22 businesswomen, who each contributed $10,000 to the fund, for a total of $220,000, according to Zein. This amount is being matched on a fund level by iSME, in a measure which according to Aoun represents a shift in the organization’s approach to financing small startups. “Investing directly in a fund is new strategy for iSME. Especially for seed funding, i.e. small tickets, we consider that it is much more interesting to do it this way when we are not assessing deal-by-deal basis,” he says.

He points to three advantages of the new strategy: the ability to leverage money that originates from outside the envelope of Circular 331, a reduction in the time and cost of conducting due diligence versus such efforts when assessing small investments on deal-by-deal basis, and the creation of a fund that is sufficiently large to have a sustainable portfolio of investments, which in his assessment would not have been possible with a fund size of $200,000.

Short of the ideal business angel with at least one successful startup in his or her pocket, it will do for an angel investor to have investable money and an adventurous mind. There is no shortage of potential angel investors in Lebanon—but they are hard to find for typical startup company founders born without the Lebanese silver spoons of family wealth and wasta in their mouths. “In the Lebanese case, there are angels, but today the [angels in Lebanon] are high net-worth individuals—there are not that many [who act as tech investors], and when you try to knock on their doors, you have to know someone who knows someone to reach them,” says Rouhana.

The importance of angel investing in Lebanon is also acknowledged in academic circles. For Salim Hani, an assistant professor in the Industrial Engineering Program in the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture at the American University of Beirut (AUB) who started teaching engineering and technology entrepreneurship courses this fall, the majority of funding in the economy is coming from angel-type investors. “Unless you have an angel investor helping you, it is never easy to venture into entrepreneurship,” he said on the sidelines of a talk to AUB students by the Lebanese and international entrepreneur Roger Edde, which Hani organized.

For Hani, the current Lebanese system of investing in entrepreneurs is not stable, because it depends too much on personal connections and does not incorporate enough of the structure of angel investing culture and processes. Reasoning that bank finance, even under Circular 331, is tied to overly demanding conditions for startup enterprises to meet, he tells Executive that the prevalent form of investing in startups here is more akin to philanthropy than to angel investing as a structured activity in an entrepreneurship ecosystem.

According to Rouhana, four investments made under the first Seeders program—which were, in legal terms, carried out through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) set up for the management of the startup fund—succeeded in deploying $320,000 of the approximately $360,000 in the fund’s war chest. (Each of the 26 participants in the 2016 cohort paid $15,000 into the fund, and the cost of establishing the SPV and keeping it in business for about five years amounts to $40,000).

And the money is going even further thanks to matching investment contributions already made to three of the four Seeders investments by iSME, the fund affiliated with the Kafalat loan, to other co-investments in their favorite startups organized by individual business angels, and to a 50 percent guarantee of Seeders’ investments by IM Capital. (At time of writing, the fourth is still under study). Thus, instead of fueling each of the four startups with an investment of $80,000, the investments in each were leveraged by a factor two or three, Rouhana explains. The total amount thus generated in the four deals was close to $2 million, he claims, and predicts that startups from this angel round will hit their next, larger funding round in less than a year.

A looser network

Another initiative to get business angel networks off the ground in Lebanon comes from noted entrepreneurship ecosystem stakeholder Nicolas Sehnaoui. In June, the initiative, Angels Lebanon, organized encounters between about 100 young chief executives of traditional industries such as trade, real estate, and manufacturing, and three successful startups that had reached, by local standards, high valuations. A second event, which will present additional startups deemed promising by Angels Lebanon, is under preparation for December of this year.

“The idea [of] the Angels Lebanon network this time is to highlight and convince potential angel investors from various sectors in Lebanon to divert part of their investments into the digital economy,” Sehnaoui tells Executive. He acknowledges that by not requiring any financial commitment from the CEOs, this network of business angels is not as structured as the Seeders concept. “There are no commitments, no fees, and if angels invest in a startup, it is one-on-one,” he notes, “We as a network do not interfere.”

The main argument for getting people interested in the network is the high valuation of the startups that were presented at the meet, which Sehnaoui claims were on course to receive new funding that would bring their angel investors 50 times the amount that they had committed a few years ago. “The multiplier that we have [for these successful startups] is attractive enough to convince an investor who is used to putting his money in real estate or treasury bills that he should also consider putting his money into tech,” Sehnaoui says.

Shifting mentalities

Sehnaoui, who helped get BDD off the ground five years ago when he was a cabinet minister, and is currently chairman of the UK–Lebanon Tech Hub, a startup accelerator, acknowledges that Angels Lebanon is not the first effort to instill the Lebanese entrepreneurship ecosystem with a recognizable network of angel investors. Earlier attempts to organize angel networks managed to draw HNWIs into meetings with startups, but the efforts fizzled. Setting up a successful network of angels in Lebanon requires dealing with the fears of wealthy potential investors and changing their mentality. (Sehnaoui estimates that there are at least 2,000 potential investors among Lebanon’s wealthy class, based on their age, attitudes toward investing, and other factors, “Lebanese investors are risk-averse specifically in times of an economic slowdown, but at the same time, there weirdly is a lot of money sloshing around in the system and looking for a destination of investment. We’re promoting that people don’t have to be crazy, but just adventurous. We tell them, ‘Enter this game with a very small portion of your investible capital. Dream, have the courage, it’s very small money but if you hit it, it’s very high returns.’ I think it’s really about changing the mentality more than about structuring the process,” he says.

Rouhana sees a prospective benefit from his work in the creation of a new investor culture in Lebanon, which could have effects far beyond the mobilization of funds that will safely convey worthy startup companies through the financial valley of death. He notes, “In other countries, you put angels around table, and they talk about strategies and who they invested in. Who does this in Lebanon? No one does this. I want to see angels sitting together and discussing portfolio strategies. This is angel culture.”