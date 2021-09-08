BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN LOYALTY BROKERS AND NASCO LEBANON

Mr. Gino Nader and Mr. Abraham Karabajakian are pleased to announce to their clients, employees and stakeholders the signing of the new Business Partnership between Nasco Lebanon and Loyalty Brokers.

At a time when our country needs consolidation as a base for revival among so many other things, we view this “Business Partnership” as an example of how to set considerations of ego and prestige aside and make room for common sense initiatives that privilege cooperation.

We are confident that our Business Partnership will provide our clients with an even higher level of service and a better all-round professional experience. But we also view this alliance as a precedent and example for other brokers who might find that their interests and those of their clients are best served in this way.

Under the Business Partnership agreement, Loyalty Brokers and Nasco Lebanon will join forces and build on the synergies made possible by the combined weights of their insurance portfolios, the complementary capabilities of their teams and the harmony that proceeds from their convergent professional values, business culture and principles.

With the managerial talents of MM. Khalil Tawil and Rabih Kanaan at the helm, we feel confident that Nasco and Loyalty clients will be in the best of hands.

Beyond Lebanon’s borders, the Business Partnership will allow Loyalty to leverage Nasco’s presence in its different territories in a win-win alliance of talent, will and enterprise.

Gino Nader and Abraham Karabajakian