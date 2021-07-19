Dedicated to SMBs, Microsoft launches Dynamics 365 Business central in Lebanon

Microsoft is dedicated to enabling digitalisation across the Middle East and Africa. With digital transformation now a necessity, small and medium-sized businesses are seeking cost-effective, streamlined systems that will make their transition seamless. Addressing this need, Microsoft’s cloud-based business management solution, Dynamics 365 Business Central, will launch in Kenya, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, and Lebanon starting July 2021.

“Dynamics 365 Business Central helps small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) connect their financials, sales, service, and operations to streamline business processes and improve customer interactions,” explains Maher Al-Khaiyat, regional business applications director for Microsoft MEA Emerging Markets. “Multiple, disconnected systems are now easily combined under one secure, centralised application.”

Using Dynamics 365 Business Central, efficiency is boosted through automated tasks and workflows — all from within familiar Office tools like Outlook, Word, and Excel. “What businesses get,” adds Al-Khaiyat, “is an end-to-end view of their operations, with built-in intelligence when and where they need it.”

The application is easy to tailor and extend to meet unique business or industry-specific needs. By putting flexibility at the core of your business, Dynamics 365 Business Central enables you to start quickly, grow at your own pace, and adapt in real time, making it the ideal solution for SMBs.

SMBs account for over 90 percent of all businesses in Kenya, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, and Lebanon, where Dynamics 365 Business Central will launch. SMBs across these markets will be empowered to accelerate the digital transformation of their own business processes using this innovative all-in-one solution.

Connecting all aspects of your business

SMBs can bring people, processes, and data together to manage their business end-to-end, instead of juggling standalone systems that disrupt business flow. With previously disconnected systems now brought together, tasks like connecting workflows across sales and accounting to automatically track cash flow are made effortless.

Dynamics 365 Business Central is easy to integrate with applications like payroll, banking apps, or custom Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), with the same consistent and secure experience across devices, from laptops to phones, no matter where teams are accessing the application from.

Full Office 365 integration means teams can use familiar tools to work together and connect with colleagues and customers, whether creating professional-looking business documents in Microsoft Word templates, or exporting and updating data in Microsoft Excel.

Helping you work smarter, not harder

A centralised, unified overview of your business offered by Dynamics 365 Business Central helps business owners and leaders make smarter, more streamlined decisions that improve productivity.

Thanks to easy to create dashboards and built-in analytics, leaders can proactively inform and guide employees, manage budgets, and monitor progress with real-time data on available resources. As a real-time online application, all data stays up to date, making it simple to spot trends, prevent issues, and deliver great customer experiences.

Tracking ongoing sales performance is simple, enabling teams to leverage actionable insights to focus on customers that have the greatest potential for long-term growth.

A tech solution that grows with the business

Dynamics 365 Business Central is easy to install, getting the business up and running quickly. Start with what the business needs and grow at your own pace to run the entire business in the cloud. What businesses get is easy set-up, management, and scalability.

Each business has unique needs, which Dynamics 365 Business Central caters for by easily integrating add-on applications and industry-specific solutions. Importing data from other solutions using data migration wizards and assisted set-up is simple. Plus, with a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface, it’s simple to rearrange fields, rename groups, and reposition elements to create workspaces for specific roles.

SMBs can deploy Dynamics 365 Business Central in the cloud, on-premise, or with a hybrid approach; no matter the requirements for data residency, compliance, or security, companies can run their business wherever and however needed. A universal, mobile-enabled user experience means users have the same powerful, intuitive experience across deployments and devices.

Today’s all-in-one solution for tomorrow’s business growth

The business management solution that growing SMBs need is one that is secure, centralised, easy to adopt, and capable of integration with other line-of business systems. They need a cloud-based solution that is flexible and adaptable enough to handle increased inventory and transactions as the business grows.

“Microsoft’s unique ability to deliver the depth of integrated business applications necessary, alongside fully integrated analytics, productivity, and IoT solutions at cloud efficiency, and scale, drives the success of its Dynamics 365 Business Central solution,” explains Al-Khaiyat. “This is the all-in-one solution to meet every SMB’s business-management needs.”