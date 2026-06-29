YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO UNDERSTAND YOUR RIGHTS.

At some point, almost everyone encounters a legal situation. A contract that doesn’t feel right, a dispute with a landlord, a workplace issue, an inheritance that’s become complicated…In those moments, most people do one of three things: they pay for advice they can’t easily afford, they rely on someone who “knows someone,” or they do nothing and hope it goes away.

This is the legal gap. It isn’t a gap in the law itself because legal frameworks exist precisely to protect people, but a gap in access. The legal system was never designed to be navigable without professional help, and professional help was never designed to be affordable or available to everyone.

For too long, legal clarity has functioned as a privilege; something you access based on what you can afford or who you know, not based on what you need.

Artificial intelligence is changing that equation. Not by replacing lawyers, but by doing something the legal system never could on its own: meeting people where they are. Understanding a situation in plain language. Cutting through complexity to show someone what they’re actually dealing with, what their options are, and what their next step should be.

This is the premise behind askLex. Launching in Lebanon on July 4th, askLex is a free app that listens, understands, and builds a path forward: turning what was once an overwhelming, expensive process into something navigable. And when professional legal help is genuinely needed, askLex connects users directly to the right people.

The impact goes beyond convenience. When legal clarity stops being reserved for those who can afford it, something more fundamental shifts: for individuals, for families, for communities. People who understand their rights are better positioned to protect them.

askLex launches July 4th in Lebanon. Free, accessible, and built for everyone.

BULLETIN — Executive Bulletin

(Beirut, Lebanon) — June 2026 — askLex, a free AI-powered legal app, is officially launching in Lebanon, giving users access to legal guidance without the barrier of cost for the first time.

Designed around artificial intelligence that understands legal situations in plain language, askLex helps users make sense of what they’re facing, identifies a clear path forward, and connects them to the right legal professionals when needed, all at no cost.

The app addresses a gap that affects the majority: most people who encounter legal situations have no accessible, affordable first point of guidance. askLex was built to be that first step.

Lebanon marks askLex’s first market as the company begins its regional expansion. askLex will be available at asklex.app as of July 4th, join the waitlist now at asklex.app.