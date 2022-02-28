Philip Morris International introduces lil SOLID 2.0 by IQOS, in Lebanon

Collaboration broadens the company’s portfolio of smoke-free products intended for adult smokers who would otherwise continue to smoke.

Philip Morris will commercialize lil SOLID 2.0 device and its accompanying Fiit consumables in the Lebanese market.

With this launch Philip Morris accelerates the achievement of a Smoke Free Future in Lebanon.

Beirut, Lebanon – February 28, 2022—Philip Morris International (PMI) announced today it will begin commercialization of KT&G’s smoke-free alternative, lil SOLID 2.0 introduced by IQOS, in Lebanon. The announcement follows an agreement signed in January 2020 between PMI and KT&G, the leading South Korean tobacco and nicotine Company. PMI will launch KT&G’s lil SOLID 2.0 device and its accompanying Fiit consumables in Lebanon.

Lil SOLID 2.0 heats real tobacco with a stainless-steel pin to generate an aerosol without smoke, ash, or fire. The device allows three consecutive uses and up to 25 uses with a single charge1. The lil SOLID device will be introduced by IQOS and enriches PMI’s existing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives in Lebanon, which includes the IQOS tobacco heating system that has been available in the market since February 2020.

“Our ambition is that all those adults who would otherwise continue to smoke switch as soon as possible to better alternatives and abandon cigarettes to the benefit of their health, public health and society at large,” said Taylan Suer, General Manager for Philip Morris Lebanon. “The ongoing expansion of KT&G’s products outside of South Korea will complement our already strong smoke-free portfolio, providing adult smokers with an even broader range of taste, price and technology options.”

KT&G products to be distributed by PMI outside of South Korea, such as lil SOLID 2.0 and Fiit, are subject to a careful assessment prior to commercialization to ensure they meet the applicable regulatory requirements in the markets where they are launched, as well as PMI’s high standards of scientific substantiation to confirm the absence of combustion and significant reductions in emissions of harmful chemicals compared to cigarettes.

This in an important milestone toward delivering a smoke-free future where cigarettes are replaced by smoke-free alternatives that are a better choice than cigarettes for those adult smokers who would otherwise continue to smoke. While IQOS continues to be the leading brand in PMI’s smoke-free category, this collaboration can further benefit adult smokers by providing greater choice and driving accelerated adoption of smoke-free products for those adults who would otherwise continue smoking.

Number of uses can vary according to the use environment and the battery status.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smokefree future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company, its shareholders and other stakeholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products, associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. In addition, versions of PMI’s IQOS Platform 1 device and consumables have received marketing authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) pathway; the FDA has also authorized the marketing of a version of IQOS and its consumables as a Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP), finding that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote the public health. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI’s smoke-free product portfolio includes heat-not-burn products, nicotine-containing vapor products and oral nicotine products. As of September 30, 2021, PMI’s smoke-free products are available for sale in 70 markets in key cities or nationwide, and PMI estimates that approximately 14.9 million adults around the world have already switched to IQOS and stopped smoking. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.