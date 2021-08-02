Public health experts question WHO’s campaign against tobacco harm reduction

Over eight million people lose their lives yearly to illnesses caused by tobacco, causing an economic burden on health care of USD 1.4 trillion in addition to productivity loss. The World Health Organization (WHO) has a long track record of teaming up with traditional nicotine replacement methodologies to organize various global awareness campaigns but, alas, the number of smokers has remained over a billion since 2000. So the real question is: shouldn’t the main aim of the WHO’s efforts be to truly help adult smokers around the globe quit smoking?

Technology is the good guy

Eminent tobacco harm reduction global advocates, including David Abrams and Raymond Niaura, professors of social and behavioral science at NYU School of Global Public Health, Clive Bates, former director of Action on Smoking and Health, and David Sweanor, chair of the Advisory Board of the Centre for Health Law, Policy and Ethics at the University of Ottawa in Canada, presented their differing views in an open letter, highlighting the WHO’s misrepresentation of risks and denial of the importance of switching to safer alternatives. The Expert Advisory Group of the Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates have also warned that by recommending bans on all aspects of vaping, the WHO’s study group was not acting in the best interest of public health.

Unfortunately, the WHO has often failed to recognize the power of technology and its unquestionable role in creating a positive impact across sectors. According to estimates by the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, at least 2,500 of the 3,750 deaths due to daily tobacco use, result from smoking which could have been easily prevented had we complimented new age technologies to strengthen cessation options. When looking through an “all or nothing” lens, e-cigarettes play a binary role in assisting with smoking cessation. Their role in helping smokers to gradually quit is often negated.

The purpose of Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) technologies is to allow smokers who are unable to abruptly quit combustible products to switch to safer nicotine alternatives. We can find significant research today that validates the benefits of THR strategies. In 2018, scientists suggested that lowering nicotine to minimally addictive levels would result in five million smokers quitting within a year and 13 million within five years. The WHO has even ignored the compelling evidence put forward by the USFDA and Public Health England confirming that products such as heated tobacco and those in the e-cigarette category can reduce harm by up to 90 percent. In April 2021, the Royal College of Physicians in London published a detailed scientific assessment focused on smoking cessation as an effective treatment for tobacco dependency that should be encouraged in all treatment pathways.

Reduce harm or ban?

Despite scientific evidence, the Secretariat of the WHO and the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC), along with some countries, have not been supportive of low-risk alternatives since 2014, in addition to setting strict regulation and adding excessive taxation on cigarettes. The proposed Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA) guidelines in India is an example of how this strategy aims to reduce the number of smokers, but will lead to illegal trade. On the other hand, countries which have successfully embraced THR strategies have met their tobacco control goals. For example, the UK has taken a compassionate approach to safer alternatives and products with reduced risks, including groups with high smoking prevalence. Sweden has the lowest rate of adult smoking found anywhere in the developed world (7 percent), due to the large-scale implementation of smokeless tobacco instead of smoking, while Japan saw an accelerated decline in cigarette numbers in the five last years, since the introduction of heated tobacco products.

This article is brought to you by Philip Morris International