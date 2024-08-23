Sun, sea and going smoke-free

Imagine the feeling of warmth on your face, the sound of waves gently lapping, sunlight hours that stretch long into the evening, and a sense of complete and utter contentment.

Perhaps you envision yourself wandering through the cobbled streets of a picturesque town, admiring colourfully painted shutters and lavender-filled window boxes as birdsong plays peacefully in the distance. Or maybe your idyll is one rife with adventure, where verdant green hikes lead to dusky sunsets of orange, pink and red.

We all want that sweet serendipity of being somewhere else from time to time. Travel can be the circuit-breaker we all need and for those with a sense of wanderlust, there’s plenty to love about taking time away. The anticipation we feel when we have something to look forward to, the emotional connections we make when we experience new things together, the novelty of being somewhere different, discovering new cultures and cuisines, a break from monotony or even just feeling a heightened appreciation of home. Travel really can enrich your life.

But for the vast majority of us, travel is something that requires forward planning, time away from work, and a budget that accommodates it. Although there are plenty of small steps you can take to make frequent travel a reality, for adult smokers, the cost of cigarettes can place an added burden on budgeting.

Adult smokers consuming a pack of cigarettes a day at the price of the UK national average could be spending as much as £300 a month. That equates to roughly £3650 a year spent on smoking.

The best choice for any adult smoker is to quit tobacco and nicotine products entirely and there are plenty of resources available to help people quit for good. Not just for the sake of their travel budget, but for their health.

It’s a well-known fact that smoking causes harm, but you may be interested to learn why it’s so detrimental to our health. There are more than 6000 chemicals in cigarette smoke, around 100 of which have been identified by public health authorities as harmful or potentially harmful. Many believe nicotine presents the greatest health risk, but while it is addictive, it is not the primary cause of smoking-related diseases. Smoke as a result of combustion is.

Whether your motivations are health-related or to help fund goals of exploration, quitting leads to a richer life in more ways than one. With the right support, you can steer a course for new horizons by going smoke-free today and planning for tomorrow.

