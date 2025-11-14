Woman against local odds

When I launched Becoming Social in the summer of 2024 in Tripoli, the economic hub of North Lebanon, I knew the odds weren’t in my favor. Tripoli wasn’t exactly known for being a marketing hub — and definitely not one led by a woman. But I also knew that change had to start somewhere, and I wanted to be part of that shift.

A year later, what began as a leap of faith has turned into a growing agency that’s helping redefine what modern marketing can look like in northern Lebanon. We’ve grown from a one-woman operation to a small but dynamic team handling over 15 clients across different sectors from hospitality and retail to beauty and tech, and that’s just the beginning.

From Global Experience to Local Purpose

After my graduation from The American University of Beirut in 2017, I joined large multinational agencies like M&C Saatchi and Omnicom Media Group working as a full-time employee and learning the ins and outs of the business. Later in 2021, I left for Paris, France where I earned my MBA from Université Paris-Saclay and worked with marketing teams handling European luxury and tech giants such as LVMH & SAP. Those years taught me discipline, structure, and the power of data-driven storytelling. I learned how to read markets through insights, how to translate numbers into creative impact, and how brands can build emotion even in hyper-competitive environments.

But while my career was growing, I felt a persistent pull toward home. Every visit back to Tripoli made me realize how much potential the city had — creative entrepreneurs, ambitious youth, and family-run businesses ready to grow — yet how little access they had to strategic marketing support. I didn’t want to keep contributing my expertise to already-established global brands when I could use it to build something new and impactful back home.

So, I made the decision to return and to exchange skyscrapers for seaside streets and international clients for local potential.

A Leap of Faith — and a Reality Check

Transitioning back wasn’t easy. Tripoli’s market operates very differently from the structured, fast-paced corporate world I came from. Here, marketing budgets are modest, word-of-mouth still drives many decisions, and clients often expect immediate results without understanding the long-term value of brand building.

In the first few months, I found myself explaining concepts that had become second nature abroad, from why a consistent content strategy matters to how paid advertising works. It wasn’t frustration that kept me going; it was curiosity. I wanted to understand why the market functioned this way and how I could adapt to it instead of trying to force it into a model that didn’t fit.

Measurable Growth — One Relationship at a Time

Our first clients came through referrals, mostly small businesses testing the waters of digital marketing. But by the end of our first year, Becoming Social had grown to handle a client portfolio of over 15 brands, we tripled our initial monthly revenue, and expanded services to include branding, paid advertising, influencer collaborations, and outdoor marketing.

Today, about 70 percent of our clients are based in Tripoli, while the rest were projects that came from Beirut, Dubai, and even Paris — a sign that the quality of work coming from Tripoli is starting to attract attention beyond the city.

This growth didn’t happen overnight. It came from listening — really listening — to what business owners were struggling with. Whether it was a family-owned mattress manufacturing company trying to modernize and globalize its image without losing authenticity, or a new coffee shop unsure how to position itself, we approached each project as a partnership, not a transaction.

Facing Challenges Head-On

Of course, running a female-led agency in a conservative, male-dominated environment comes with its own set of challenges. Early on, I often found myself being second-guessed in meetings or having to “prove” my credibility to male clients.

There were also logistical challenges in the form of delayed payments, fluctuating exchange rates, and clients hesitant to commit to long-term retainers because of Lebanon’s economic uncertainty.

To navigate this, I built flexibility into our business model. We started offering phased strategies that allowed clients to test results before scaling. We also relied heavily on measurable KPIs showing clear before-and-after metrics on engagement, reach, and conversion.

That data became my armor. Once clients saw the numbers, the skepticism faded.

Balancing Empathy and Data

One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that marketing isn’t just about algorithms or aesthetics; it’s about empathy. Understanding what people need, fear, and aspire to is what turns a strategy into a story.

At Becoming Social, we combine analytics with intuition. For instance, when we worked with a local café that had been struggling post-pandemic, we didn’t just focus on boosting followers. We told their story of resilience, community, and the simple joy of sharing a cup of coffee with friends. The result? Their customer visits doubled within three months, and their brand became part of the city’s cultural fabric.

Those are the wins that matter to me most.

If there’s one thing entrepreneurship has taught me, it’s that growth is rarely linear. You’ll face setbacks, self-doubt, and sleepless nights. There were times I wondered if I’d made the right choice — if I should’ve stayed abroad where things were “easier.”

But every time a local business tells me, “You helped us see our value,” I’m reminded why I came back.

I’ve learned to celebrate progress, not perfection. To embrace mentorship — both giving and receiving. And to surround myself with people who share the same vision: that Tripoli’s story is worth telling.

Why Tripoli, Why Now?

Tripoli is often underestimated — but it’s a city brimming with ideas and creativity. The youth here are digitally savvy and hungry to learn, yet they lack platforms to showcase their talent. That’s why I’ve started collaborating with local universities and creative hubs to mentor students in digital strategy and branding.

The goal isn’t just to grow my agency; it’s to build an ecosystem where marketing talent can thrive locally instead of seeking every opportunity abroad.

As a woman leading an agency in Tripoli, I often get asked if it’s difficult. My answer? Yes, but it’s worth it. Because every challenge is also a chance to redefine what leadership looks like.

I’m no longer just building a business. I’m building a belief that women can lead agencies, shape narratives, and create economic value in their own cities.

The journey of Becoming Social has only just begun. But if this first year has proven anything, it’s that Tripoli is ready for transformation — and so are we.

Our mission remains simple yet ambitious: to break barriers, elevate marketing, and help Tripoli’s businesses shine as brightly as they deserve.