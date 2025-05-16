IMF 2025 outlook: Critical junctures of uncertainty and risks

The IMF is the primary publisher of brainy perspectives on the economies of countries,
regions, and the world. The latest series of IMF assessments of the global economy –
namely The World Economic Outlook (WEO) and the Global Financial Stability Report
(GFSR), both of April/May 2025 – open with the acknowledgment that “policy
uncertainty” is testing “global resilience” (WEO). It notes that several fragilities,
albeit already observed last year, “could amplify adverse shocks, abruptly tightening
financial conditions” (GFSR).
Customarily, the first WEO chapter, under the standard title of Global Prospects and
Policies, puts emphasis on basic advice to all 188 member countries. This year, the
recommendations and their indented main target audiences are not very new, but in
global context, stinging. This WEO advice of April 2025 can be subsumed under the
message that there is “a rise in uncertainty that is once again testing the resilience of
the global economy” and that, therefore, the “global economy is at a critical juncture.”
Further advices and detailed observations in the World Economic Outlook include
positions on well-defined up-and-coming geoeconomic “prospects”, which
zoom in on new challenges such as the management of the AI shock and associated high increases in electricity needs of developed economies, or the particularities of the advanced-age (“silver”)
economy and the global migrant economy.
In its comments on rising uncertainty, the IMF specifically mentions the big MAGA-
related surprise of a resetting of the global trade system by major policy shifts, pointing
first to the new tariff regime announced by the United States. The WEO seeks to
mentally counter this unexpected backward turn in development of the global real
economy by emphasizing the values of active trade, global productivity gains, and
central bank independence as anchor points of the global system. Having stood as core
enabler and guardian of the world’s legacy economic system of the past 80 years, the
IMF leadership predictably warns of economic downside ramifications of hampering with
these parameters.
When it comes to this year’s regional outlook for what is arguably the world’s least stable geopolitical region between Kazakhstan and Mauritania, which includes Lebanon, the picture is both unwieldy and mostly discouraging. Assessments include 32 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, Caucasus and Central Asia, (MENA-CCA) which are regionally and analytically grouped into numerous sub-strata that overall betray more divergences than commonalities between all 32 countries and even
between countries in the same sub-stratum, e.g. non-GCC oil exporting states Algeria,
Iran, Iraq and Libya.
For this overlarge and unequal region, the message of uncertainty is even more upfront
and ominous than for the world as a whole: a “spike in global economic uncertainty in
the first months of 2025 is starting to affect the economies of the Middle East and North
Africa (MENA) and Caucasus and Central Asia (CCA)”, the IMF regional economic
outlook for MENA and CCA says, confessing that in comparison to its views from only
six months ago, “expectations of weaker growth and wider economic imbalances than
foreseen at the time of the October 2024,” due to, among other factors, “a slower-than-
anticipated resolution of conflicts in the region”.
In terms of numerical GDP development, the data table for the MENA countries shows
2.6 and 3.4 percent growth projections in 2025 and 2026, which represent downside
revisions of 1.4 and 0.8 percentage points from last October. For the sub-group of
emerging market, middle-income, oil importing MENA (theoretically meaning Egypt,
Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia, Palestine and Lebanon but de-facto projecting only data for
the first four countries), the downside revisions since last October are 20 and 50 basis
points to new projections of 3.6 percent growth in 2025 and 4.0 percent in 2026.
A contraction of 50 basis points in projected GDP growth for the sub-region may not
sound huge but it has to be recognized that this estimate would not include Lebanon,
nor the Palestinian territories of West Bank and Gaza, for which the IMF wisely abstains
from speculating on GDP development numbers over the coming years. As the
statistical appendix to the WEO notes, data shown for Lebanon since 2022 are staff
estimates and “estimates and projections for 2025–30 are omitted owing to an unusually
high degree of uncertainty.” While consisting of data uncertainty a tiny nutshell, this
seems to be the most pertinent information that the World Economic Outlook offers on
Lebanon.
The press conferences at the spring meeting in Washington and the regional meeting in
Dubai were no more committal on the peace building needs and grievances of Middle
Eastern Arabs than the shocked statements at the Marrakesh World Bank Group’s
meeting in October 2023. References to economic downside potentials of conflict risk in
MENA and CCA countries made by IMF representatives when discussing the 2025
regional outlook in Dubai at the beginning of May, although not emphasized in blunt
words, outweighed tangible recommendations for countries in the region’s conflict areas
and specific new insights on solutions for conflict-hit economies.
When one searches what else the Regional Outlook has to say about Lebanon, one
finds a similar number of mentions as for Egypt (28 versus 31), of which about half are
in tables and footnotes. Perhaps ironically, a particular mention of past IMF engagement
with the country’s financial sector, is saying that in the post-2006 conflict environment of Lebanon, “the IMF provided capacity development to improve public financial management, assess banking sector soundness, and improve government finance statistics”.
On a side note, while the primary commonality between WEO and Regional Outlook
publications is the concept of “uncertainty”, with unpredictable downside risks
(elaborating mostly on dangerous impacts of uncertainty but not dedicating much
energy to the distinctive definitions of uncertainty versus risk by economist Frank Knight
a century ago, or the uncertainty-related theories of John Maynard Keynes), the
Regional Outlook features a second chapter that is dedicated to this concept and its
economic implications.
The two-pronged adverse impacts of uncertainty on economic behavior, according to
the IMF academics, entail increased price volatility and borrowing costs in a (financial)
“market channel” and decreased consumption and decreased investment in a “real
channel”. When compared with the rest of the world, domestic uncertainty shocks –
such as wars and conflicts – in the MENA and CCA regions have “larger and longer-
lasting effects on the real economy”.
The chapter draws on data from an index developed in 2022 that according to the IMF
is based on “counting the frequency of the word ‘uncertain’ (or the variant) in Economist
Intelligence Unit country reports.” Perusing this index’s page on Lebanon, the WUI
reveals nothing less (or more) than a record high EIU perception of Lebanese
uncertainty in the summer of 1964, as well as smaller spikes in the quarterly EIU
report’s usage of the term uncertain or a variant thereof that in descending order of
recorded magnitude occurred in 2018 (third quarter), 2013 (first and third quarter), 1967
(second quarter), 1987 (second quarter) and 1995 (fourth quarter).
By a derivative gauge, a pedestrian accounting of mentions of “uncertainty” in WEO
reports, the rise of uncertainty in the world is indeed severe: while at the, largely by the
IMF unforeseen, brink of the Great Recession of 2007-09, the number of mentions in
the anecdotally examined Global Prospects and Policy chapters of the WEO was below
20, the 2025 first WEO chapter contains the word 76 times, an increase of around 350
percent from 17 mentions in spring 2007. Uncertainty generally is something that most
economists consider as escaping attempts of quantification.