Economic Framework

The Economic Roadmap 4.0 complements the emerging political will, doctrine, and resolve, which centers Lebanon’s well-being.

At Executive, we have recommitted to our purpose and promise. We are more conscious than ever of the toxic complexities that riddle our political security and military realities. The euphoria of the promise of a different tomorrow has eased and realism has matured. Today’s discourse promises agreement and negotiation, both necessary for an elevated reflection over possible alternatives.

We invited diverse, great minds to examine in-depth topics like corruption, poverty, labor, entrepreneurship and healthcare, and elevated and updated corresponding policies and measures. The outcome is collective and collaborative; and when the time comes, we hope that this rigorously researched, in-depth Roadmap will serve as an action plan for Lebanon’s deliverance.

