Lebanon Works: A launch pad for relief and revitalization

This article is part of ongoing Executive coverage with members of the Lebanese Private Sector Network on sectoral impacts of and responses to the 70-day September 2024 war on Lebanon. At the time of this inquiry, the Israeli aggression was still destroying homes, villages, lives, and livelihoods. This interview took place on November 20th, after a night of heavy bombardment throughout Lebanon and carpet bombing of Beirut and five days before a 60-day ceasefire was agreed upon.

Surviving a war is not only a matter of physical safety and stability but also of sustainability and continuity—employment, education, and relief. There is a conventional understanding that conflict not only causes an increase in unemployment rates and a decrease in education pursual, but also that high unemployment rates can foster an environment conducive to further conflict. As increasing attacks threaten the security of homes, workplaces, and schools, and force the displacement of around a fourth of the population, people focus their resources and energy on surviving on a day-to-day basis. While preliminary estimates of livelihood impacts project increases in formal-sector unemployment that would boost the number of affected individuals and families by several percentage points (from an already high base) by end of 2024, detriments to the mental health of children, education attainment of primary and secondary school-age youth, and employment prospects of young adults present multi-decade challenges. At this moment, it seems that the youth of Lebanon are left to struggle throughout and in the aftermath of this war; their futures are put on hold and unaddressed.

In this context, Executive sat down for an interview with Maissa Abou Adal Ghanem, Chief Sustainability Officer at Holdal Group, a regional beauty and cosmetics retailer, manufacturer and supplier. The conglomerate is an active member of the Lebanese Private Sector Network (LPSN) and its employment initiative Lebanon Works. According to Abou Adal, Lebanon Works, which was launched in 2022 to promote job creation, has become all the more vital as a platform. Witnessing challenges in the coordination of humanitarian aid and relief efforts in recent months, Lebanon Works added a Relief Hub connecting needs with channels of support. As Lebanon grapples with economic instability, social challenges, and widespread displacement, this collaborative initiative aims to connect resources with needs, empowering communities to rebuild and thrive. Through partnerships with private sector companies, NGOs, and other organizations, Lebanon Works tackles pressing issues such as unemployment, disrupted education, and the urgent need for basic necessities.

Executive: What is the main purpose of Lebanon Works, and how has it been affected in recent months?

Abou Adal: Lebanon Works serves as a platform that aims to drive a positive narrative and instill hope in the country by highlighting realistic ways for the economy to grow and create job opportunities.

Over the past four months, the platform has refocused its efforts to prioritize immediate relief and support due to escalating crises in Lebanon. While the original roadmap remains intact, components like crisis response and basic needs support have become a priority. We saw that there were so many needs and so many amazing enablers in Lebanon, and we said let us consolidate all and connect the dots and facilitate and streamline for anybody who needs it. We could not just pretend that someone else will fix this. We need to support each other.

Executive: How have companies under Lebanon Works coped with the current challenges?

Abou Adal: Many private sector companies involved in Lebanon Works have adapted [to the war] by reprioritizing their resources. Despite the difficult circumstances, they have managed to retain staff and maintain salaries, focusing on humanitarian, social, and environmental needs. Some companies provided shelters, healthcare and mental health support, scholarships and essential support to their employees and families. However, the long-term sustainability of these efforts remains uncertain. The problem is not the past two months. The problem is moving forward. Can we sustain it or not?

Executive: What specific initiatives have Lebanon Works launched to address the growing needs in Lebanon?

Abou Adal: Some among various initiatives are: the Lebanon Works Relief Hub launched a few days after we saw a wide escalation; it provides humanitarian support during crises; and three impactful roadshows that engaged stakeholders across Lebanon. The platform has successfully fostered partnerships to boost job growth and improve the livelihoods of the Lebanese people. The platform is an aggregator and a collaborative platform that was powered by Lebanon Works when we found that the needs were very overwhelming. It’s any form of basic needs, from the tangible to the intangible, and making sure that we are tapping into the synergies, we are connecting the pieces of the puzzle. We are streamlining, and we are focusing on collaborative efforts, instead of adding more pressure on people.

Executive: What is Lebanon Works doing to address the educational challenges caused by the crisis?

Abou Adal: Education is a core focus area. Lebanon Works is building coalitions with academic institutions, NGOs, and private sector companies to support students affected by displacement and school closures. We are working on a coalition to make sure that the number of students who have been heavily affected now, whether it’s because they’re displaced or they couldn’t go back to school, can receive education—289 children and youth who are going back to school. We’re not reinventing new ways, we’re looking at existing solutions, and existing enablers, and just building the circle and enlarging it.

Efforts include providing scholarships for primary to university students, facilitating access to formal and informal learning solutions, and equipping children with self-learning tools and devices. The goal is to ensure normality and opportunity for all children, even in the most challenging circumstances.

Executive: How does Lebanon Works tackle unemployment and labor force challenges?

Abou Adal: Lebanon Works functions as a job-matching platform, where companies can advertise openings and connect with local talent. While not all companies in Lebanon can maintain operations at full capacity, some sectors, such as construction and education, remain critical to rebuilding the nation and addressing unemployment challenges.

Executive: What is the long-term vision of Lebanon Works?

Abou Adal: The roadmap [promoted by LPSN] is not changing. Despite immediate challenges, Lebanon Works maintains a long-term vision focused on sustainable development goals for 2030. By leveraging collaborative efforts and focusing on core pillars like education, equal employment, and youth empowerment, the initiative aims to contribute to a better future for Lebanon. There is a very strong educational pillar. There is also a pillar for the youth that is powered by the youth, for the youth.

Some answers have been adjusted due to the need for clarification of the recorded answers.