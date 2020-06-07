In pictures: Protests and clashes in Downtown Beirut

Reading Time: 2 minutes

On June 6, thousands of protesters gathered in Downtown Beirut starting at 3 p.m. in the largest protest since the COVID-19 lockdown went into force. Demonstrators were protesting the impacts of the ongoing economic and coronavirus crises that have seen the value of the local currency plummet.

Initial peaceful protests soon became heated as supporters of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement attempted to reach the crowds but were blocked by the Lebanese Army.

For several hours, Downtown Beirut became the focal point of the confrontations, as riot police used large amounts of tear gas as well as rubber bullets and the army and security forces cleared protesters from the area.

According to the Lebanese Red Cross, 48 were injured during the course of the clashes.