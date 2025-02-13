Cautious hope and determination:

Holding our new leaders accountable

On Saturday, February 8th, 2025, Nawaf Salam and Joseph Aoun signed a decree for the formation of a new government after two years of political paralysis and vacancy. The new council of ministers faces the daunting task of restoring sovereign trust and rebuilding the country’s neglected institutions and beleaguered industries.

In our responsibility to uphold freedom of expression as part of the Fourth Estate, Executive has developed an Economic Roadmap in collaboration with stakeholders from economic and social sectors across the country over the last eight years. This comprehensive, data and research-driven framework represents the hopes and ambitions of the Lebanese people and provides members of parliament with pragmatic solutions and policy proposals as they are tasked with responding to our long overdue demands. It is our duty to hold our leaders to account.

As an independent media, we are also responsible for empowering the public with information on our governing body. Executive has had numerous conversations and received contributions from at least 11 of the 24 new ministers, including Prime Minister-elect Nawaf Salam. As our nation moves forward with cautious optimism and determination, it is critical to learn about our representative ministers’ roles, perspectives, and areas of expertise through the years. This knowledge will help us hold our new leaders to account as they take up the arduous work of “Rescue and Reform.”

Here are contributions to Executive from our new ministers throughout the years, alphabetized by first name:

Fadi Makki: Minister of Administrative Development

2021 comment on how applied behavioral science can help inform COVID-19 lockdown measures

2018 comment on the integration of behavioral science and policy-making

Fayez Rasamny: Minister of Public Works

2009, 2010, 2014 interview contributions to analyses on the car dealership industry in Lebanon

Haneen Sayed: Minister of Social Affairs

2024 comment on Lebanon’s trials and opportunities as a refugee-hosting country

2020 comment on why direct support to those increasingly impoverished in post-crisis Lebanon can be more effective than subsidies

Joe Saddi: Minister of Energy

2015 comment on how the Middle East professional service firms can entice emigrants to return to the region

Kamal Shahedeh: Minister of Displaced Persons

Shares his 2003 opinion on the development of telecommunications infrastructure, the importance of creating technical availability for broadband and eliminating access barriers in Lebanon

Nawaf Salam: Prime Minister

2013 Q&A with then ambassador to the UN, Nawaf Salam, on Lebanon’s seat in the security council, the importance of national unity, and the case for recognition of Palestinian statehood

Nizar Hani: Minister of Agriculture

2017 interview contribution to an analysis on the offerings of the Shouf region, and specifically, on the ecotourism potential of the Shouf Biosphere Reserve and the ecosystem of the surrounding area

Paul Morcos: Minister of Media

2020 Q&A on judicial capacity and accountability

2019 comment on freedom of the press

Tamara El Zein: Minister of the Environment

2023 interview contribution to an analysis on how investment in research and education can improve public health and the fight against diseases in Lebanon

Tarek Mitri: Deputy Prime Minister

2014 Q&A on the reopening of the Sursock Museum and the need for a balance between preservation and innovation in Lebanon’s urban and cultural development

2010 Q&A on journalistic and press freedoms in Lebanon

Yassine Jaber: Minister of Finance

2009 Q&A as a then-member of parliament sharing his views on the partial privatization of Èlecticitè du Liban, the importance of pursuing Lebanon’s offshore oil and gas resources, and strengthening of public schools