Dangling hopes for alternatives

Nothing illustrates the state of renewable energy in Lebanon better than the solar panels dangling on the wall of the second floor of the building adjacent to Executive’s offices. Four randomly fixed solar panels on the facade constitute the latest addition to an already cluttered scene filled with ill-arranged electricity wires, loose TV cables, dripping air conditioning split units, water tanks, satellite dishes, and unevenly clustered balconies. Each represents the individualism of the vulnerable which feeds on desperation and leads to random asynchronous behavior, and opportunity losses that can never be recovered.

The obvious comparable parallel is the electricity generator business situation. An industry that mushroomed, feeding on citizens’ hunger for a missing living essential and exploited by greed, fraud, and chaos. Absence of regulatory oversight is the ideal environment for shady, corrupt, and irresponsible practices at the expense of helpless citizens who are predisposed to adopt short-term solutions.

It is this virtue at the heart of our survival instinct that is our worst enemy. We have become masters in dealing with catastrophes, relying only on our collective yet individualist problem-solving knacks which seem to have subdued our power to stand up for what is right and confront those responsible. How many more of our rights are we willing to surrender before we realize that our escapist voyeur attitude is what is allowing our corrupt and inept political class to keep coming for more?

To Executive’s neighbor and proud owner of the new solar panels, mabrouk for now, but never forget why you had to invest in this system, and hopefully never forgive those who drove you to do so.

OCTOBER/NOVEMBER 2021 ENERGY SPECIAL REPORT Motivated by the dichotomy of urgent needs and non-availability of near-term solutions from the public sector, Executive’s Energy Special Report will focus on simple and productive solutions that come from the private sector and civil society.



The report will cover diverse topics that relate to energy reforms and environmental management and challenges under the prevailing conditions of the economic crisis: ➣A zoom in on short-term potentials in private sector applications of renewable energy solutions, waste avoidance and mobility

➣An evaluation of renewable energy investments and alternative power generation achievements

➣An assessment of our national renewable energy commitments in the context of the COP 26 conference in Glasgow

➣Investigation on:

• Barriers and challenges for solar electricity production and distribution in the second half of 2021 and in 2022

• Changes in mobility solutions and commuting behaviors

• Waste avoidance strategies from an environmental and agricultural perspective

➣A commentary on the near- and mid-term prospects for Lebanon to achieve environmental and climate change targets and obligations

➣An analysis of the role of energy policies in the context of geopolitical power plays and energy dependence

