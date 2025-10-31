Sending a clear message:

Asymmetry of information is a corrupt politician’s best friend. Now, at the halfway point of the Aoun-Salam administration, trust in what was once heralded as an era of hope and change keeps eroding.

We would like to believe that the government is guided by a well-articulated strategy – one born of high-level coordination across ministries and anchored in a master plan that meets public expectations. Such a plan would address structural reforms, reconstruction, infrastructure development and, crucially, the recognition of government liability to depositors.

Yet the tone captured in this issue—weary, disappointed and skeptical—increasingly mirrors the criticisms we have voiced over past aministrations.

On June 19, the World Bank projected a 4.7 percent inflation-adjusted growth rate for Lebanon in 2025, signaling cautious optimism. But that outlook hinges largely on tourism and consumption, with limited capital inflows.

We are still waiting to hear of plans to enable investment in dysfunctional state-owned enterprises or to unlock the potential of promising companies through access to capital and markets. Isn’t investment the precursor to economic growth and prosperity?

We recognize the impact of ongoing military violations against our country and the need for asserting state authority. We are also convinced that the government can – and must – do better on other priorities: sovereignty also means defending our healthcare, pensions, food security, industries, energy, education and environment.

In all these regards, Lebanon’s private sector has once again demonstrated its capacity to lead. It is emerging as a key driver of economic recovery, offering a proactive alternative to stalled government reforms. While the government remains central to policy execution, it has grown increasingly oblivious to its role. Advocacy groups within the private sector are pushing for reforms in fiscal policy, administrative efficiency and social equity – efforts that complement international calls for structural change and align with World Bank recommendations. Meanwhile, the government continues to rely on an extractive model, taxing a weakened formal sector to balance its books, often at the expense of corporate sustainability, job creation and value generation.

Let us be clear: economies are not managed by ministries of finance and economy alone. They are collectively coordinated economic strategies and visions that optimize the productivity of national resources. Until that day arrives, the distance between government and society will continue to grow – and our fight for the Lebanon we want will go on.

Our commitment at Executive is to a Lebanon with a transparent and unified vision, a country that is unconditionally resolved to thrive.

To play a small part in working towards transparency and coordinated action, Executive Magazine will now be available in two additional languages – Arabic and French – allowing us to reach a broader audience and collaborate with a wider pool of journalistic talent.