Home Job posting Executive is hiring!


Job posting

Executive is hiring!

by Executive Editors

Executive Magazine is looking to hire a new Journalist.

The journalist will research and write analytical pieces that satisfy the highest journalistic standards.  

Role/Responsibilities: 

  • Research and prepare questions and interview stakeholders in the public and private sectors;
  • Conduct in-depth background research to further develop content related to the stories covered;   
  • Based on story pitches, conduct interviews and research agreed upon in the magazine’s weekly editorial meetings, write articles to be published in Executive’s online platforms and periodic publication.

Essential requirements: 

  • Fluency in English;
  • Proven track record for in-depth reporting on business and/or economic issues;
  • At least six months of continual experience in a professional news organization;
  • The ability to work to deadlines and within a small team;
  • Strong understanding of Lebanese business landscape and economic and policy issues.

Desired:

  • Fluency in spoken and written Arabic 
  • A wide contact base in Lebanon  

How to apply:

Please send the following documents to [email protected] and specify “Freelance writer” in the subject:

  • Updated CV
  • Cover letter based on the job description and requirements
  • 3 published writing samples in English
Support our fight for economic liberty &
the freedom of the entrepreneurial mind DONATE NOW
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Executive Editors

Executive Editors represents the voice of the magazine.
--------------------------------------


View all posts by

You may also like

Looking for a photographer!


WE ARE HIRING


Executive is hiring!


Executive is hiring!


Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.