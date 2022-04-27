Executive is hiring!

Executive Magazine is looking to hire a new Journalist.

The journalist will research and write analytical pieces that satisfy the highest journalistic standards.

Role/Responsibilities:

Research and prepare questions and interview stakeholders in the public and private sectors;

Conduct in-depth background research to further develop content related to the stories covered;

Based on story pitches, conduct interviews and research agreed upon in the magazine’s weekly editorial meetings, write articles to be published in Executive’s online platforms and periodic publication.

Essential requirements:

Fluency in English;

Proven track record for in-depth reporting on business and/or economic issues;

At least six months of continual experience in a professional news organization;

The ability to work to deadlines and within a small team;

Strong understanding of Lebanese business landscape and economic and policy issues.

Desired:

Fluency in spoken and written Arabic

A wide contact base in Lebanon

How to apply:

Please send the following documents to [email protected] and specify “Freelance writer” in the subject:

Updated CV

Cover letter based on the job description and requirements

3 published writing samples in English