Executive is hiring!

Executive Magazine is looking to hire a new Journalist.
The journalist will research and write analytical pieces that satisfy the highest journalistic standards.
Role/Responsibilities:
- Research and prepare questions and interview stakeholders in the public and private sectors;
- Conduct in-depth background research to further develop content related to the stories covered;
- Based on story pitches, conduct interviews and research agreed upon in the magazine’s weekly editorial meetings, write articles to be published in Executive’s online platforms and periodic publication.
Essential requirements:
- Fluency in English;
- Proven track record for in-depth reporting on business and/or economic issues;
- At least six months of continual experience in a professional news organization;
- The ability to work to deadlines and within a small team;
- Strong understanding of Lebanese business landscape and economic and policy issues.
Desired:
- Fluency in spoken and written Arabic
- A wide contact base in Lebanon
How to apply:
Please send the following documents to [email protected] and specify “Freelance writer” in the subject:
- Updated CV
- Cover letter based on the job description and requirements
- 3 published writing samples in English