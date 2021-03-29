Executive is hiring a Freelance Writer(s)!

by

Executive Magazine is looking to hire a new freelance writer. 

The freelance writer will research and write analytical pieces that satisfy the highest journalistic standards.  

Role/Responsibilities: 

  • Research and prepare questions and interview stakeholders in the public and private sectors;
  • Conduct in-depth background research to further develop content related to the stories covered;   
  • Based on story pitches, conduct interviews and research agreed upon in the magazine’s weekly editorial meetings, write articles to be published in Executive’s online platforms and periodic publication.

Essential requirements: 

  • Fluency in English;
  • Proven track record for in-depth reporting on business and/or economic issues;
  • At least six months of continual experience in a professional news organization;
  • The ability to work to deadline and within a small team;
  • Strong understanding of Lebanese business landscape and economic and policy issues.

Desired:

  • Fluency in spoken and written Arabic 
  • A wide contact base in Lebanon  


This is a part-time position based from home with occasional virtual or in-person meetings as needed.

Remuneration is based on agree-upon word count per article.

How to apply:

Please send the following documents to [email protected] and specify “Freelance writer” in the subject:

  • Updated CV
  • Cover letter based on the job description and requirements
  • 3 published writing samples in English

*

Top