Executive is hiring a Sections Editor!

Executive Magazine is looking to hire a new sections editor.

The sections editor will research and write analytical pieces that satisfy the highest journalistic standards. She/he will contribute to special reports for our coverage of new economic sectors in Lebanon, as well as traditional economic pillars that continue to play important roles in the Lebanese economy, from hospitality to trade and entrepreneurship.

Role/Responsibilities:

Research and prepare questions and interview stakeholders in the public and private sectors;

Conduct in-depth background research to further develop content related to the stories covered;

Based on story pitches, conduct interviews and research agreed upon in the magazine’s weekly editorial meetings, write articles to be published in Executive’s online platforms and periodic magazine. Monthly story output will be a minimum of four articles per month at average length of 1,200 words;

In collaboration with the editorial team, develop an average of three annual special reports pertaining to, but not restricted to, education, hospitality and tourism, healthcare and labor issues. The section editor will be responsible for writing some of the articles in the report and for suggesting external experts in the field for contribution articles;

Participate in weekly editorial meetings to agree on future content and discuss the magazine cover art and illustrations;

Engage in wider team meetings where household issues and potential directions for the magazine are shared;

Be a part of the editing process through reading and offering feedback on colleagues’ articles during the writing stage, and proofreading content during final read-throughs;

Take point on longer term collaborative projects with local and international partners, including special report focuses, investigative projects, roundtables, and economic roadmap development.

Essential requirements:

Fluency in English;

Proven track record for in-depth reporting on economic issues;

At least six months of continual experience in a professional news organization;

The ability to work to deadline and within a small team;

Strong understanding of Lebanese economic and policy issues;

Ability to engage with reader comments and feedback.

Desired:

Fluency in spoken and written Arabic

Multimedia skills, including audio and video production

A wide contact base in Lebanon



This is a full-time position based in Beirut, Lebanon. Salary is DoE.



How to apply:

Please send the following documents to [email protected]