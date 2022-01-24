Executive is hiring a Survey Expert!

Newsmedia, the publisher of Executive Magazine, is seeking to employ a Survey Expert for a research and analysis project. The candidate for this role will be interested in a temporary assignment in a team that is focused on developing publishing industry standards that are aligned with international benchmarks. She/he will should be able to research, understand and develop knowledge on journalism and publishing industries and the business challenges faced by media in Arab publication environments.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Prepare questionnaires
- Compile a target list of organizations to survey
- Mailing of surveys to media organizations
- Assist in direct communication with and interviewing of media leaders
- Collect and categorize survey data
- Compilate consolidated statistics on online and interview answers
- Produce a gap analysis
- Contribute in the evaluation of the data collected from surveys of media organizations, identify weaknesses and recommend best practices into an action plan for this industry.
QUALIFICATIONS AND REQUIRED EXPERTISE
- Master’s degree or comparable university degree or researcher with 3-5 years of experience
- Experience with specialized software or datasets
Please send your resume and cover letter to [email protected] with the subject “Survey Expert”