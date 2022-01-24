Home Job posting Executive is hiring a Survey Expert!


Newsmedia, the publisher of Executive Magazine, is seeking to employ a Survey Expert for a research and analysis project. The candidate for this role will be interested in a temporary assignment in a team that is focused on developing publishing industry standards that are aligned with international benchmarks. She/he will should be able to research, understand and develop knowledge on journalism and publishing industries and the business challenges faced by media in Arab publication environments.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Prepare questionnaires
  • Compile a target list of organizations to survey
  • Mailing of surveys to media organizations
  • Assist in direct communication with and interviewing of media leaders
  • Collect and categorize survey data
  • Compilate consolidated statistics on online and interview answers
  • Produce a gap analysis
  • Contribute in the evaluation of the data collected from surveys of media organizations, identify weaknesses and recommend best practices into an action plan for this industry.

QUALIFICATIONS AND REQUIRED EXPERTISE

  • Master’s degree or comparable university degree or researcher with 3-5 years of experience
  • Experience with specialized software or datasets

Please send your resume and cover letter to [email protected] with the subject “Survey Expert”

