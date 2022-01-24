Executive is hiring a Survey Expert!

Newsmedia, the publisher of Executive Magazine, is seeking to employ a Survey Expert for a research and analysis project. The candidate for this role will be interested in a temporary assignment in a team that is focused on developing publishing industry standards that are aligned with international benchmarks. She/he will should be able to research, understand and develop knowledge on journalism and publishing industries and the business challenges faced by media in Arab publication environments.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Prepare questionnaires

Compile a target list of organizations to survey

Mailing of surveys to media organizations

Assist in direct communication with and interviewing of media leaders

Collect and categorize survey data

Compilate consolidated statistics on online and interview answers

Produce a gap analysis

Contribute in the evaluation of the data collected from surveys of media organizations, identify weaknesses and recommend best practices into an action plan for this industry.

QUALIFICATIONS AND REQUIRED EXPERTISE

Master’s degree or comparable university degree or researcher with 3-5 years of experience

Experience with specialized software or datasets

Please send your resume and cover letter to [email protected] with the subject “Survey Expert”