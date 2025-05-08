Executive Magazine is hiring!

About Us: Executive Magazine is a leading publication known for its in-depth analysis of business and economics issues in Lebanon. We are seeking a skilled and curious journalist to join our team and contribute to our mission of delivering high-quality and insightful content that meets our ethical standards.
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Conduct thorough research and prepare questions for interviews with key stakeholders in both public and private sectors
- Perform in-depth background research to enrich the content of stories
- Participate in weekly editorial meetings to discuss story pitches and develop content accordingly
- Write and publish articles for Executive’s online platforms and periodic publications including brief social media captions, ensuring all work meets the highest journalistic standards
Requirements:
- Fluency in spoken and written English
- Fluency in Arabic and a Lebanese nationality
- Reporting Experience: Demonstrate experience in in-depth reporting on business or economic issues
- Professional Experience: A minimum of six months of experience in a professional news organization
- Understanding of local context: Strong knowledge of the Lebanese business environment, economic landscape, and relevant policy issues
- Work ethics: Ability to work according to a deadline, collaborate with a small team, and a willingness and curiosity to learn
- Bachelors or Masters degree, preferably in business and/or economics
Application process:
To apply, please send the following to [email protected] with “Executive Journalist” in the subject line:
- 2 published writing samples in English
- An updated CV
- A cover letter outlining how your experience aligns with the role and requirements