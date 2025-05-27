Home Job posting Journalism Internship – Executive Magazine
Executive Magazine is offering a journalism internship for motivated individuals with a passion for business, policy, and investigative storytelling. Interns will contribute to our editorial process through research, writing, fact-checking, and digital publishing. This is an opportunity to gain hands-on experience in high-quality journalism, learn from seasoned editors, and participate in producing in-depth economic and socio-political coverage from Lebanon and the region.

We welcome applicants with strong writing skills, curiosity, and a commitment to editorial integrity. Fluency in English is required; social media fluency and knowledge of Arabic are a plus. Duration and schedule are negotiable. Open to students, recent graduates, or career shifters.

To apply, send a brief cover letter, CV, and two writing samples to [email protected]

