Looking for a photographer!

Executive Magazine is looking for a new Freelance Photographer.

Responsibilities

Work closely with other journalists and editors concerned with the story, and agree the photographic requirements for a story

Handle admin arrangements such as timing, press cards, transport and access to restricted areas, venues and events

Photograph events or personalities, and note details for photographic captions

Add relevant keywords to image files for picture libraries so that the images can be recognized in search engines

Ensure all pictures are appropriate, processed, catalogued and ready in time to meet deadlines

Prepare and send digital photographs for magazine publication to deadline

Maintain up-to-date knowledge about current news stories and any specialist areas

Maintain photographic and electronic communications equipment.

Research and anticipate relevant events

Use photo manipulation software such as Adobe Suite to get desired results

Recommend creative ideas to exceed expectations of goals and objectives

Use artistic knowledge to enhance and compose photographs

Review sets of photographs and select the best results

Qualifications for Photographer

Associate’s or bachelor’s degree in photography art preferred

Proven experience as a photographer in a competitive industry

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Detailed knowledge of photography art and lighting

Strong creative presence and artistic flair

How to apply:

Please send the following documents to [email protected] and specify “Freelance writer” in the subject:

Updated CV

Cover letter based on the job description and requirements

3 published writing samples in English