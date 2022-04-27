Home Job posting Looking for a photographer!


Job posting

Looking for a photographer!

by Executive Editors

Executive Magazine is looking for a new Freelance Photographer. 

Responsibilities

  • Work closely with other journalists and editors concerned with the story, and agree the photographic requirements for a story
  • Handle admin arrangements such as timing, press cards, transport and access to restricted areas, venues and events
  • Photograph events or personalities, and note details for photographic captions
  • Add relevant keywords to image files for picture libraries so that the images can be recognized in search engines
  • Ensure all pictures are appropriate, processed, catalogued and ready in time to meet deadlines
  • Prepare and send digital photographs for magazine publication to deadline
  • Maintain up-to-date knowledge about current news stories and any specialist areas
  • Maintain photographic and electronic communications equipment.
  • Research and anticipate relevant events
  • Use photo manipulation software such as Adobe Suite to get desired results
  • Recommend creative ideas to exceed expectations of goals and objectives
  • Use artistic knowledge to enhance and compose photographs
  • Review sets of photographs and select the best results

Qualifications for Photographer

  • Associate’s or bachelor’s degree in photography art preferred
  • Proven experience as a photographer in a competitive industry
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Detailed knowledge of photography art and lighting
  • Strong creative presence and artistic flair

How to apply:

Please send the following documents to [email protected] and specify “Freelance writer” in the subject:

  • Updated CV
  • Cover letter based on the job description and requirements
  • 3 published writing samples in English
Support our fight for economic liberty &
the freedom of the entrepreneurial mind DONATE NOW
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Executive Editors

Executive Editors represents the voice of the magazine.
--------------------------------------


View all posts by

You may also like

Executive is hiring!


WE ARE HIRING


Executive is hiring!


Executive is hiring!


Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.