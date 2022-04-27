Looking for a photographer!

Executive Magazine is looking for a new Freelance Photographer.
Responsibilities
- Work closely with other journalists and editors concerned with the story, and agree the photographic requirements for a story
- Handle admin arrangements such as timing, press cards, transport and access to restricted areas, venues and events
- Photograph events or personalities, and note details for photographic captions
- Add relevant keywords to image files for picture libraries so that the images can be recognized in search engines
- Ensure all pictures are appropriate, processed, catalogued and ready in time to meet deadlines
- Prepare and send digital photographs for magazine publication to deadline
- Maintain up-to-date knowledge about current news stories and any specialist areas
- Maintain photographic and electronic communications equipment.
- Research and anticipate relevant events
- Use photo manipulation software such as Adobe Suite to get desired results
- Recommend creative ideas to exceed expectations of goals and objectives
- Use artistic knowledge to enhance and compose photographs
- Review sets of photographs and select the best results
Qualifications for Photographer
- Associate’s or bachelor’s degree in photography art preferred
- Proven experience as a photographer in a competitive industry
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Detailed knowledge of photography art and lighting
- Strong creative presence and artistic flair
How to apply:
Please send the following documents to [email protected] and specify “Freelance writer” in the subject:
- Updated CV
- Cover letter based on the job description and requirements
- 3 published writing samples in English