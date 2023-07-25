Executive Magazine is looking to hire a new managing editor.

Roles and responsibilities include:

Management

Collaborates on setting the editorial calendar and ensures writers, photographers, and other stakeholders are on track to deliver articles, magazine issues, and special reports

Calls for and attends ordinary editorial meetings as per weekly schedule of Executive Magazine and organizes extraordinary editorial meetings as needed

Stays abreast of economic news and developments to propose themes, articles, and potential contributors

Supports sponsor relations manager and community manager in the preparation of grant applications and project proposals, drafting and editing of concept notes to potential partners and donors for upcoming special reports, and editing of newsletters

Coordinates with the editorial team and external contributors and freelancers; checks on progress, sends feedback, requests additional material

Trains intern and freelance writers on Executive Magazine’s style

Enforces Executive Magazine’s style guidelines and updates them as necessary

Publication

Edits all articles by the editorial team and external contributors and freelancers

Coordinates with the Art Director to supervise the content and layout of PDF publications and other visual materials prior to publishing

Coordinates with the Online Editor to ensure content is properly disseminated online and on social media

Essential Requirements:

Candidates should have at least 3 years of experience in journalism in Lebanon. They should possess excellent language and editing skills, and should be oriented toward solutions journalism, commit intensely to media ethics, and show enthusiasm for economic topics. In addition to the usual requirements for each position in terms of technical skills, Executive seeks for English proficiency and three years of experience in Lebanon.

The position can be organized as hybrid work with weekly in-office presence.

How to apply:

Please send applications to [email protected] by August 7 and include a cover letter based on why you think you fit the role and why you want to work at Executive, along with a CV.