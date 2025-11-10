Position Overview:

Executive is seeking a part-time proposal writer to assist in executing funding strategies that align with the magazine’s editorial calendar and strategic objectives. The ideal candidate will identify and pursue funding opportunities, draft compelling grant proposals, and manage partner relationships to ensure transparency and accountability.

Key Responsibilities:

Identify and assess potential grants, sponsorships, and institutional partnerships

Write and edit concept notes, proposals, and reports tailored to donor priorities and Executive’s mission

Coordinate with the editorial team to align funding with ongoing and upcoming coverage

Qualifications:

Proven experience in proposal writing, and fundraising or partnership management, and NGO sectors.

Strong understanding of donor landscapes (local, regional and international).

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English (Arabic and/or French are a plus).

Strong organizational and project management skills with the ability to work independently.

Commitment:

Part-time position (approx. 15–20 hours per week).

Flexible schedule with regular coordination meetings.

To Apply:

Please send your CV, a brief cover letter outlining relevant experience, and one sample of a grant proposal or partnership pitch (if available) to [email protected] with the subject line: Proposal Writer Application – [Your Name].