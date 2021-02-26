WE ARE HIRING CONTENT CONSULTANT

Newsmedia, the publisher of Executive Magazine, is seeking a Content Consultant for a temporary assignment within the Lebanon Enterprise Development (LED) project in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The Content Consultant will lead on the production of communication outputs (brochures, checklists, social media posts) in collaboration with the Executive Magazine Editorial Team.

The Content Consultant’s tasks include:

To tailor content to a specific audience and present it in a clear and effective way across channels (print, video, online, social media). Storytelling – To engage targeted audiences across print, video, online, and social media channels.

Desired profile:

-BA in marketing, audiovisual studies, communication, or related fields

-Fluency in English and Arabic (French is a plus)

-Research oriented with the ability to see the bigger picture and an eye for details

-Proven experience in designing and producing visual and audiovisual communication materials

-Experience dealing with economic subjects

Duration:

2 months

Apply now:

Please send your resume and cover letter to [email protected] with the subject “Communication Consultant”