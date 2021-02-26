WE ARE HIRING JUNIOR RESEARCH ASSISTANT

Newsmedia, the publisher of Executive Magazine, is seeking a Junior Research Assistant for a temporary assignment within the Lebanon Enterprise Development (LED) project in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The will assist the Executive Magazine Editorial Team in organizing a series of 5 roundtables with experts and analysts.

The Junior Research Assistant’s tasks include:

Research and analysis – To identify topics, current trends, and experts in specific sectors and collect pertinent data.

To identify topics, current trends, and experts in specific sectors and collect pertinent data. Moderation – To propose talking points and outlines for 5 roundtable discussions with speakers.

To propose talking points and outlines for 5 roundtable discussions with speakers. Reporting – To compile findings and data, and assist in creating reports and/or articles around the discussed subjects.

Desired profile:

-BA in marketing, journalism, audiovisual studies, communication, or related fields (Master’s degree is a plus)

-Fluency in English and Arabic (French is a plus)

-Ability to organize content and see the bigger picture, with an eye for details

-Experience in writing about economic subjects

-Ability to work as part of a team

Duration:

3 months

Apply now:

Please send your resume and cover letter to [email protected] with the subject “Junior Research Assistant”

