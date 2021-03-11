We are hiring Online Marketing Expert

Newsmedia, the publisher of Executive Magazine, is seeking an Online Marketing Expert for a temporary assignment to design, implement, track, and optimize a multichannel content marketing strategy.

The Online Marketing Expert’s tasks will include:

● Conducting market research to determine requirements, habits, and trends among Executive’s readers

● Leading brainstorming sessions to develop ideas for creative marketing campaigns

● Planning and executing campaign activations to reach the target audience through appropriate channels (social media, e-mail, TV, etc.)

● Strategically building, managing, and optimizing search engine marketing (SEM) campaigns

● Developing and managing the marketing plan and editorial calendar to establish workable priorities and meet content production and distribution deadlines

Please send your resume and cover letter to [email protected] with the subject “Online Marketing Expert”