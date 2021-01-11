WE ARE HIRING

We are looking for a new managing editor to help steer our coverage in the coming years and at this critical moment for Lebanon. 

Role/Responsibilities: 

  • Oversee production of the monthly magazine from conception to print  
  • Coordinate with editorial staff on editorial agenda for each issue, agreeing on the focus and setting submission deadlines for articles 
  • Commission and liaise with outside contributors 
  • Fact check articles 
  • Ensure all articles are in line with our house style, and make any updates to house style if needed 
  • Liaise with the design team on page layouts and visuals 
  • Liaise with other magazine departments such as public relations and marketing to ensure coordination at the company level 
  • Oversee communication and online dissemination strategy of content, including email marketing, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn 
  • Oversee development of website and posting stories on the website 

    Essential: 
  • Fluency in English 
  • At least two years professional editing experience 
  • At least six months of continual experience in a professional news organization 
  • The ability to work to deadline and manage and coordinate a small team 
  • Good understanding of Lebanese economic and policy issues 
  • Good understanding of online media, including SEO and analytics 
  • Strong time management/prioritization skills 


    Desired: 
  • Fluency in spoken and written Arabic 
  • A wide contact base in Lebanon   

    This is a full-time position based in Beirut, Lebanon. Salary is DoE. 

