WE ARE HIRING

We are looking for a new managing editor to help steer our coverage in the coming years and at this critical moment for Lebanon.
Role/Responsibilities:
- Oversee production of the monthly magazine from conception to print
- Coordinate with editorial staff on editorial agenda for each issue, agreeing on the focus and setting submission deadlines for articles
- Commission and liaise with outside contributors
- Fact check articles
- Ensure all articles are in line with our house style, and make any updates to house style if needed
- Liaise with the design team on page layouts and visuals
- Liaise with other magazine departments such as public relations and marketing to ensure coordination at the company level
- Oversee communication and online dissemination strategy of content, including email marketing, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn
- Oversee development of website and posting stories on the website
Essential:
- Fluency in English
- At least two years professional editing experience
- At least six months of continual experience in a professional news organization
- The ability to work to deadline and manage and coordinate a small team
- Good understanding of Lebanese economic and policy issues
- Good understanding of online media, including SEO and analytics
- Strong time management/prioritization skills
Desired:
- Fluency in spoken and written Arabic
- A wide contact base in Lebanon
This is a full-time position based in Beirut, Lebanon. Salary is DoE.