WE ARE HIRING

We are looking for a new managing editor to help steer our coverage in the coming years and at this critical moment for Lebanon.

Role/Responsibilities:

Oversee production of the monthly magazine from conception to print

Coordinate with editorial staff on editorial agenda for each issue, agreeing on the focus and setting submission deadlines for articles

Commission and liaise with outside contributors

Fact check articles

Ensure all articles are in line with our house style, and make any updates to house style if needed

Liaise with the design team on page layouts and visuals

Liaise with other magazine departments such as public relations and marketing to ensure coordination at the company level

Oversee communication and online dissemination strategy of content, including email marketing, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn

Oversee development of website and posting stories on the website



Essential: