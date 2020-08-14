Executive is hiring!

We are looking for a new managing editor to help steer our coverage in the coming years and at this critical moment for Lebanon.

Role/Responsibilities:

  • Oversee production of the monthly magazine from conception to print 
  • Coordinate with editorial staff on editorial agenda for each issue, agreeing on the focus and setting submission deadlines for articles
  • Commission and liaise with outside contributors
  • Fact check articles
  • Ensure all articles are in line with our house style, and make any updates to house style if needed
  • Liaise with the design team on page layouts and visuals
  • Liaise with other magazine departments such as public relations and marketing to ensure coordination at the company level

Essential:

  • Fluency in English
  • At least two years professional editing experience
  • At least six months of continual experience in a professional news organization
  • The ability to work to deadline and manage and coordinate a small team
  • Good understanding of Lebanese economic and policy issues
  • Good understanding of online media, including SEO and analytics
  • Strong time management/prioritization skills

Desired:

  • Fluency in spoken and written Arabic
  • A wide contact base in Lebanon  

This is a full-time position based in Beirut, Lebanon. Salary is DoE.

We are also looking for an online editor to take responsibility for growing our social media presence.

Role/Responsibilities:

  • Design a social media strategy for Executive Magazine’s online channels in order to integrate a digital first attitude and multimedia storytelling
  • Build up audience and engagement on our social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn)
  • Curate the magazine homepage
  • Upload proprietary stories to our website and share these and editorially approved external stories across our social media channels
  • In coordination with the IT department, prepare monthly reports on social media analytics, including recommendations for improvements
  • Monitor Lebanese social media (English and Arabic) for trends and stories that are under the magazine’s purview
  • Ensure relevancy of social media channels, including sharing magazine archive pieces with added-value to current news trends

Essential:

  • Strong understanding of online media, including SEO and analytics
  • Ability to work independently and take responsibility for being the voice of the magazine online
  • Strong time management/prioritization skills
  • Ability to react quickly and accurately to breaking news events 
  • Ability to engage with reader comments and feedback
  • Good understanding of Lebanese economic and policy issues
  • At least two years experience in a news environment
  • Proven track record for increasing engagement on social media
  • Fluency in English

Desired:

  • Fluency in spoken and written Arabic
  • Multimedia skills, including audio and video editing

This is a full-time position based in Beirut, Lebanon. Salary is DoE.

Those interested, please send a CV and short cover letter (no more than 500 words) citing either managing editor or online editor in the subject line to [email protected]

Initial interviews will be undertaken online due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing recovery and rebuilding efforts following the deadly Beirut Port explosion. 

