Executive is hiring!

We are looking for a new managing editor to help steer our coverage in the coming years and at this critical moment for Lebanon.
Role/Responsibilities:
- Oversee production of the monthly magazine from conception to print
- Coordinate with editorial staff on editorial agenda for each issue, agreeing on the focus and setting submission deadlines for articles
- Commission and liaise with outside contributors
- Fact check articles
- Ensure all articles are in line with our house style, and make any updates to house style if needed
- Liaise with the design team on page layouts and visuals
- Liaise with other magazine departments such as public relations and marketing to ensure coordination at the company level
Essential:
- Fluency in English
- At least two years professional editing experience
- At least six months of continual experience in a professional news organization
- The ability to work to deadline and manage and coordinate a small team
- Good understanding of Lebanese economic and policy issues
- Good understanding of online media, including SEO and analytics
- Strong time management/prioritization skills
Desired:
- Fluency in spoken and written Arabic
- A wide contact base in Lebanon
This is a full-time position based in Beirut, Lebanon. Salary is DoE.
We are also looking for an online editor to take responsibility for growing our social media presence.
Role/Responsibilities:
- Design a social media strategy for Executive Magazine’s online channels in order to integrate a digital first attitude and multimedia storytelling
- Build up audience and engagement on our social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn)
- Curate the magazine homepage
- Upload proprietary stories to our website and share these and editorially approved external stories across our social media channels
- In coordination with the IT department, prepare monthly reports on social media analytics, including recommendations for improvements
- Monitor Lebanese social media (English and Arabic) for trends and stories that are under the magazine’s purview
- Ensure relevancy of social media channels, including sharing magazine archive pieces with added-value to current news trends
Essential:
- Strong understanding of online media, including SEO and analytics
- Ability to work independently and take responsibility for being the voice of the magazine online
- Strong time management/prioritization skills
- Ability to react quickly and accurately to breaking news events
- Ability to engage with reader comments and feedback
- Good understanding of Lebanese economic and policy issues
- At least two years experience in a news environment
- Proven track record for increasing engagement on social media
- Fluency in English
Desired:
- Fluency in spoken and written Arabic
- Multimedia skills, including audio and video editing
This is a full-time position based in Beirut, Lebanon. Salary is DoE.
Those interested, please send a CV and short cover letter (no more than 500 words) citing either managing editor or online editor in the subject line to [email protected]
Initial interviews will be undertaken online due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing recovery and rebuilding efforts following the deadly Beirut Port explosion.