Executive is hiring!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We are looking for a new managing editor to help steer our coverage in the coming years and at this critical moment for Lebanon.

Role/Responsibilities:

Oversee production of the monthly magazine from conception to print

Coordinate with editorial staff on editorial agenda for each issue, agreeing on the focus and setting submission deadlines for articles

Commission and liaise with outside contributors

Fact check articles

Ensure all articles are in line with our house style, and make any updates to house style if needed

Liaise with the design team on page layouts and visuals

Liaise with other magazine departments such as public relations and marketing to ensure coordination at the company level

Essential:

Fluency in English

At least two years professional editing experience

At least six months of continual experience in a professional news organization

The ability to work to deadline and manage and coordinate a small team

Good understanding of Lebanese economic and policy issues

Good understanding of online media, including SEO and analytics

Strong time management/prioritization skills

Desired:

Fluency in spoken and written Arabic

A wide contact base in Lebanon

This is a full-time position based in Beirut, Lebanon. Salary is DoE.

We are also looking for an online editor to take responsibility for growing our social media presence.

Role/Responsibilities:

Design a social media strategy for Executive Magazine’s online channels in order to integrate a digital first attitude and multimedia storytelling

Build up audience and engagement on our social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn)

Curate the magazine homepage

Upload proprietary stories to our website and share these and editorially approved external stories across our social media channels

In coordination with the IT department, prepare monthly reports on social media analytics, including recommendations for improvements

Monitor Lebanese social media (English and Arabic) for trends and stories that are under the magazine’s purview

Ensure relevancy of social media channels, including sharing magazine archive pieces with added-value to current news trends

Essential:

Strong understanding of online media, including SEO and analytics

Ability to work independently and take responsibility for being the voice of the magazine online

Strong time management/prioritization skills

Ability to react quickly and accurately to breaking news events

Ability to engage with reader comments and feedback

Good understanding of Lebanese economic and policy issues

At least two years experience in a news environment

Proven track record for increasing engagement on social media

Fluency in English

Desired:

Fluency in spoken and written Arabic

Multimedia skills, including audio and video editing

This is a full-time position based in Beirut, Lebanon. Salary is DoE.

Those interested, please send a CV and short cover letter (no more than 500 words) citing either managing editor or online editor in the subject line to [email protected]

Initial interviews will be undertaken online due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing recovery and rebuilding efforts following the deadly Beirut Port explosion.