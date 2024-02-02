Gaining Momentum

In late November 2006, the third edition of Energy Week took place in Oran, Algeria. International companies represented included BP, Shell, Statoil, Hess, Halliburton and Anadarko. Also present were Chakib Khelil, minister of energy and mines, Andris Pielbags, European commissioner for energy, and Peter Mandelson, European commissioner for trade.

Algeria’s role and reputation in the energy sector is gathering momentum. Indeed, with 11.8 billion barrels of proven petrol reserves and over 4,500 billion cubic meters of natural gas, it is becoming a key energy player on a global level. Also, given that much of Algeria remains under explored, one can understand why the country is being courted by the big players in the industry. Other factors attracting the attention of investors include the political stability and sound macroeconomic figures, with an average GDP growth above 5% over the period 2002 to 2005.

Mohamed Meziane, CEO of Sonatrach, told the press that over $50 billion in hydrocarbon revenue has been forecasted for 2006, beating all records. According to him, at least $30 billion will also be invested for the period 2007 to 2011, to increase research, enhance hydrocarbon transport and develop existing fields.

Untapped potential

Sonatrach is also keen to expand its downstream oil and gas activity, which would help develop the budding petrochemical industry and give Algeria a larger role in the energy sector. To that end, one of the options is to carry out the privatization of the state-owned Entreprise Nationale de l’Industrie Pétrochimique (ENIP). The modernization of refineries is also a priority and a potential new refinery in Tiaret is in the pipeline.

During 2006, 18 oil and gas fields were discovered, demonstrating the great potential Algeria offers whether in gas or oil. According to Sonatrach experts, an estimated 40 billion barrels of oil and gas has yet to be discovered. Sonatrach also reaffirmed its will to pursue activities internationally, especially in other African countries. Exploration is currently underway in Libya, Niger and in Mali, where the company has just won a contract. Future international prospects include Mauritania, Egypt and Peru.

Another significant project that was discussed during the week was the trans-Saharan gas pipeline (TSGP) which would link up Nigeria to Algeria with a 4,128km long pipeline. The pipe would allow trade and distribution of gas primarily to the EU. This project, with an estimated cost of $10 billion, would have the capacity to distribute up to 30 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year. Companies from France, Russia and Italy are rumored to have expressed their interest in the project. Khelil announced that “this Lagos-Algiers pipeline would furnish gas to Europe as of 2015, at a time when this continent has a strong need to diversify and secure its energy supplies”. Indeed, according to Pielbags, the EU is set to increase its gas supplies by 50% from Algeria by 2010. At present, the EU is Algeria’s number one trade partner, providing a market for 54% of the country’s exports and 54.8% of imports.

Khelil also took the opportunity to announce Algeria’s wish to develop civil nuclear energy to generate electricity. He confirmed that Algeria possessed considerable uranium deposits and projected to use them to increase electricity production in the long-term. To dispel any fears over its use, he added that strategic partnerships with foreign firms would be forged in order to exploit this activity.

Amid talks of Europe’s mounting demand for energy, Pielbags also confirmed that Algeria and the EU were on the verge of signing a new gas supply deal. Following a conversation with Khelil, Pielbags declared to the press that the EU wishes to build “strong and strategic relationships with reliable energy partners such as Algeria notably in the field of gas but also in renewable energies”.