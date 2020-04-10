A letter to our readers

Reading Time: 2 minutes

To our readers,

The world is living through unprecedented times, and for many of us, uncertainty and anxiety are running high as the disruption to our day-to-day lives is acute. The coronavirus outbreak is one of the greatest challenges that we face as a global community. The threat of the virus to our health, to our economies, to our way of life, all constitute an existential crisis for Lebanon.

The events of the first quarter of 2020 lead us to believe that this year will be a challenging and difficult one, and likely its knock-on effects will reverberate for years to come.

Each and every one of us is prioritizing the health, safety, and welfare of our loved ones.To flatten the curve and ensure that our healthcare system is not overwhelmed, Lebanon is adhering to a strict social distancing, through the lockdown and nightly curfew. These measures are vital to slow down the spread of the virus.

Executive has been committed to independent, ethical, and authoritative journalism since its inception. In the current climate, our investigative journalism is vital. Executive is, more than ever, convinced that the development of content to the highest standards of journalistic integrity is a priority. We firmly believe that our readers have a fundamental right to clear, accurate, and independent information on which they can form their opinions.

Given the pressing need for quality reporting amid lockdown, Executive has focused its attention on its online presence and has been deploying an online-first strategy for our content that has shifted our publishing schedule from once monthly to multiple weekly analyses. Executive’s team is dedicated to working remotely to maintain a steady stream of news and analysis regarding the impact of the pandemic on the local economy, as well as other pressing concerns that Lebanon faced prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

For the health and safety of our readers and our staff, our April issue will be fully published online. Our aim is to empower you through, as always, free access to our online platform. We also further encourage you to follow us on our social media platforms (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn), where we will be sharing updates from our own content as well as studies and reports relevant to our readership.

For our print readers, Executive’s printed editions will resume once the lockdown period is lifted. In the meantime, please enjoy all of our digital content on our website and social media channels.

We hope to remain your source of choice for quality, in-depth journalism amid these trying times.

Stay home, stay safe.

— Executive Staff