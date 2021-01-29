Civil unrest turns violent

Tripoli protests January 28, 2021, in Al Nour square.

7:30 p.m.

Protesters have already set fire to one of the doors of Al Tell police station, Bechara El Khoury street. Tear gas grenades rain down from the roof of the building and the air is unbreathable.

Gas floods the adjacent streets for more than 2.5 hours, which did not prevent protesters from throwing Molotov cocktails at the police station.

10 p.m.

The army on the outskirts of the square decides to dislodge protesters by storming the square.

Driven from their place of protest, the demonstrators headed for the town hall of Tripoli, left unprotected, and ransacked and burned it.

11:00 p.m. The army arrives in front of the burning serial.

11:15 p.m. A fire truck arrives on the scene, but does not have sufficient water, so there is confusion and disorder before another fire truck arrives 20 minutes later.