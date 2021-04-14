THE PLAIN PICTURE

January 17

Lebanon initiates a total lockdown and curfew from January 14 to 25 as COVID-19 cases skyrocket after

the end-of-year holidays.

February 11

Lebanese citizens and foreign ambassadors gather to mourn slain journalist Lokman Slim and denounce terror.

February 18

Families of the Beirut Port explosion victims protest against delays in the investigation and the recusal of the appointed judge.

March 2

Protesters across Lebanon block roads as the dollar exchange rate reaches LBP 10,000 on the black market.