THE PLAIN PICTURE

February 26
Lebanese citizens protest in Riad El Solh square against economic conditions and demand access to their bank deposits.
January 17
Lebanon initiates a total lockdown and curfew from January 14 to 25 as COVID-19 cases skyrocket after
the end-of-year holidays.
February 11
Lebanese citizens and foreign ambassadors gather to mourn slain journalist Lokman Slim and denounce terror.
February 18
Families of the Beirut Port explosion victims protest against delays in the investigation and the recusal of the appointed judge.
March 2
Protesters across Lebanon block roads as the dollar exchange rate reaches LBP 10,000 on the black market.
January 17
The decision to extend the nationwide COVID-19
lockdown to February 8 triggers protests in Tripoli and
clashes with the army.
February 14
The Ministry of Public Health initiates the COVID-19 vaccination campaign with medical personnel first in line to get the vaccine.
February 27
Citizens gather at the Maronite Patriarchate in Bkerki to support calls for a UN-sponsored international conference to resolve Lebanon’s crises.
March 8
On International Women’s Day, citizens lead marches and demonstrations to address women’s rights issues.