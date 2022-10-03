Executive Magazine Special Report banking & finance Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:04:58 Share Share Link Embed

Unrest among depositors and citizens has taken new shapes in recent weeks. Tempers are out of control in the face of inactive decision makers and silent banks. The current time is pivotal not only for political decisions, but also for hopes of economic reform and legislation to put the country on the road to recovery, after years of major disruption to Lebanon’s banking and finance sector.

With that in mind, Executive talks to Ms. Diana Menhem, managing director of Kulluna Irada, a local NGO advocating for reforms, and Mr. Khaled Zeidan, general manager of Capital-EE, a corporate advisory firm, about the future needs of and options for Lebanon’s financial markets.