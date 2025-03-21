Lebanon’s ESG and IFRS Compliance Gap: A Challenge or an Opportunity?

As global financial markets prioritize transparency, sustainability, and corporate accountability, countries worldwide are integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards into their financial regulations. The adoption of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) S1 and S2, developed by the International Accounting Standards Board by over 20 jurisdictions reflects a decisive shift towards structured sustainability disclosure frameworks.

In contrast, Lebanon remains an outlier. The country lacks a formal ESG regulatory framework based on IFRS sustainability reporting, and government driven ESG policies. This regulatory void risks further isolating Lebanon from international capital markets, making it increasingly difficult to attract foreign investment and sustainable financing.

Private sector initiatives, such as business sustainability and compliance consultancy firm Capital Concept[1]’s effort to engage 100 Lebanese companies in ESG integration, demonstrate growing awareness. Capital Concept has increased the value of their portfolio by 23 percent, from $27 billion to $34 billion, proving that corporations are eager to incorporate ESG compliance into their business models. However, voluntary efforts alone cannot replace structured regulatory frameworks. The question is no longer whether Lebanon should adopt ESG compliance—but rather how soon it must act to remain economically viable.

IFRS S1 and S2: A Paradigm Shift in Corporate Reporting

The IFRS S1 and S2 sustainability disclosure standards set a new benchmark for corporate transparency, placing ESG risks and opportunities on par with financial performance metrics. IFRS S1 requires companies to report all material sustainability risks and opportunities that may impact financial performance, including governance structures, climate risks, and supply chain dependencies. IFRS S2 focuses specifically on climate-related risks, requiring companies to disclose their exposure and their mitigation strategies in alignment with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework. With ESG-driven investments exceeding $30 trillion globally, non-compliant businesses risk diminished access to capital, weaker investor confidence, and regulatory scrutiny.

Lebanon’s ESG and Corporate Governance Deficit

Unlike many emerging economies, Lebanon does not enforce ESG disclosure requirements. The country remains reliant on voluntary reporting, with regulatory oversight limited to financial disclosure standards under IFRS.

Currently, Lebanese companies must adopt IFRS financial reporting, but sustainability disclosures remain discretionary. The Lebanese Corporate Governance Code, issued in 2006 as a voluntary framework by the Lebanese Transparency Association, in collaboration with the IFC and the Lebanese Institute of Directors, offers guidelines on governance practices but is not legally binding. A small number of corporations voluntarily publish ESG reports, primarily to meet investor expectations.

However, Lebanon still lacks ESG-specific regulations or mandates for climate risk disclosures. There are no financial incentives or policy mechanisms in place to encourage corporate sustainability initiatives. Furthermore, the country has not aligned with global ESG frameworks such as IFRS S1/S2 or the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

The voluntary nature of ESG adoption has resulted in fragmented efforts, limiting Lebanon’s access to foreign investment and sustainable financing instruments.

The Investment Case for ESG in Lebanon

The combination of Lebanon’s economic crisis and governance deficiencies has significantly eroded investor confidence. Incorporating ESG standards can serve as a pivotal mechanism for restoring financial credibility and unlocking new funding avenues.

Institutional investors are increasingly embedding ESG risk assessment in capital allocation decisions. According to Bloomberg Intelligence, global ESG assets are projected to surpass $50 trillion by 2025, making up a third of total assets under management. However, in Lebanon, ESG adoption remains fragmented due to the absence of regulatory mandates. The Lebanon ESG Stewardship Program, which helped 100 companies integrate ESG practices, faced uncertainty following the suspension of USAID funding. Sustainable finance instruments, such as green bonds and ESG-linked credit facilities, are only accessible to companies with robust ESG disclosures. By adopting IFRS-aligned ESG standards, Lebanese companies can strengthen their competitiveness in global investment markets.

Non-compliance is no longer an administrative oversight—it is a fundamental risk to Lebanon’s economic future.

A Roadmap for ESG Integration in Lebanon

To mitigate financial isolation and enhance corporate accountability, Lebanon must adopt a structured ESG compliance strategy. This begins with the implementation of a regulatory framework mandating ESG disclosures in alignment with IFRS S1 and S2. Listed corporations, banks, and large enterprises should be required to publish sustainability reports detailing their risks, governance, and mitigation strategies.

Beyond regulation, incentives must be introduced to encourage corporate ESG adoption. Tax benefits and financial advantages should be granted to ESG-compliant businesses, while banks can introduce sustainability-linked loans to support green financing initiatives.

Lebanon must also align its ESG roadmap with global best practices, incorporating IFRS S1/S2, the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and TCFD recommendations. By collaborating with regional partners, the country can ensure its ESG policies remain competitive and relevant to evolving international standards.

Conclusion: The Urgency of ESG Adoption

Despite considerable pushback from corporations on the adaptation of ESG standards, ranging from feasibility to regulatory complaints, the global business landscape is transitioning towards sustainability-driven financial models. Lebanon’s continued absence from this shift threatens its economic recovery and international investment standing.

ESG and IFRS sustainability standards are no longer optional—they are critical economic enablers. Lebanon’s government, financial regulators, and business community must recognize that failure to integrate these frameworks will further isolate the country from global markets.

As policymakers work towards economic stabilization, ESG integration must be embedded in Lebanon’s financial reform agenda. A fragmented approach is no longer sustainable. The choice is clear: Lebanon can either align with the future of corporate transparency or risk remaining an outlier in the evolving financial landscape.