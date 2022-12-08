Home Special Report Food Infrastructure and Innovation


Special Report

Food Infrastructure and Innovation

by Thomas Schellen
, and

Access to finance is a major barrier to the development of infrastructure for the agriculture sector.Much needed Investment in general and agro-specific hard infrastructure along with soft infrastructure is vital for the sector to flourish.

Executive talks to Mrs.  Michele Mouracade the fund advisor at Al Fanar Impact and Mr. Nicolas Rouhana the Chairman & CEO of IM capital about the state of Lebanon’s food sector, and how this crucial part of soft infrastructure can be restored to full power. 

The podcast is sponsored by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs .

Support our fight for economic liberty &
the freedom of the entrepreneurial mind DONATE NOW
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Thomas Schellen

Thomas Schellen is Executive's editor-at-large. He has been reporting on Middle Eastern business and economy for over 20 years. Send mail
--------------------------------------


Nicolas Rouhanna

Nicolas Rouhana is General Manager at IM Capital
--------------------------------------


Michele Mouracade


--------------------------------------


View all posts by , and

You may also like

Agricultural entrepreneurship


Lebanon: are the hunger games behind us?


Can Lebanon compensate?


Targeting the resilience factor


Infamous infrastructures


Many trees in the garden


Seeking exits from obtrusion


Entrepreneurs to fight food insecurity


Building food security entrepreneurially


On the value of Lebanese olive oil


Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.