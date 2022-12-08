Food Infrastructure and Innovation

Access to finance is a major barrier to the development of infrastructure for the agriculture sector.Much needed Investment in general and agro-specific hard infrastructure along with soft infrastructure is vital for the sector to flourish.

Executive talks to Mrs. Michele Mouracade the fund advisor at Al Fanar Impact and Mr. Nicolas Rouhana the Chairman & CEO of IM capital about the state of Lebanon’s food sector, and how this crucial part of soft infrastructure can be restored to full power.

The podcast is sponsored by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs .