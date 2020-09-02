Executive is hiring!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sections and Social Media Editor

Executive Magazine is looking to hire a new sections and social media editor starting September 1.

The new sections and social media editor will take responsibility for producing and coordinating our coverage of new economic sectors in Lebanon, as well as traditional economic pillars that continue to play important roles, from hospitality to trade and entrepreneurship. This hire will also be responsible for curating and growing Executive’s online and social media presence across platforms.

Role/Responsibilities:

Research and prepare questions to interview stakeholders in the public and private sectors.

Conduct background research to further develop content related to the stories covered.

Based on the interviews and research, write articles (average length 1,200 words) to be published in the monthly publication and Executive’s online platforms. Average number of articles per month is four.

Develop an average of three annual special reports pertaining to, but not restricted to, education, hospitality and tourism, healthcare and labor issues. The reporter is responsible for writing some of the articles in the report and for selecting and coordinating with experts in the field for contribution articles.

Grow and curate Executive’s online and social media presence and content across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Linkedin and the Executive website.

Employ basic digital marketing know-how to develop Executive’s online community and online relevance.

Participate in weekly editorial meetings to agree on future content and discuss the magazine cover art and illustrations.

Engage in wider team meetings where household issues and potential directions for the magazine are shared.

Be a part of the editing process through reading and offering feedback on colleagues’ articles during the writing stage, and proofreading content during final readthroughs.

Take point on longer term collaborative projects with local and international partners, including special report focuses, investigative projects, roundtables, and economic roadmap development.

Essential:

Fluency in English

Proven track record for in-depth reporting on economic issues

At least six months of continual experience in a professional news organization

Social media savvy: Proven track record of increasing engagement on social media.

The ability to work to deadline and within a small team

Strong understanding of Lebanese economic and policy issues

Ability to engage with reader comments and feedback

Desired:

Fluency in spoken and written Arabic

Multimedia skills, including audio and video production

A wide contact base in Lebanon

This is a full-time position based in Beirut, Lebanon. Salary is DoE.

Those interested, please send a CV and short cover letter (no more than 500 words) citing sections editor in the subject line to [email protected]

Initial interviews will be undertaken online due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing recovery and rebuilding efforts following the deadly Beirut Port explosion.