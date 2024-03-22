Lebanon’s politics

The axiom of a strong correlation between the bank performance and the economy has now been thrown into question, as Lebanon’s banking sector continued to beat all odds with a stellar performance in 2006. The top three listed and privately-held banks reported strong results, but many experts warn that the sector will not be able to maintain this growth trajectory if the political deadlock is not broken and the reforms on which the Paris III loans were built are not implemented.

The banking sector’s vital role in the economy came into sharp focus in 2006 after all listed banks—with the exception of BLC Bank—reported profit growth for 2006. The larger non-listed banks, led in size by the trio of BankMed, Fransabank and BLF, usually do not divulge details on their performance until publishing their audited figures, but are also expected to post increased profits. Good coordination with the central bank and long experience in dealing with crises helped most banks to stay afloat.

Most of the listed banks and the top five private banks cited the increase of non-interest revenues, improved commissions, foreign exchange and rising consumer banking activities as the main driver that pushed up fee income. In its quarterly report, Bank Audi said both interest and non-interest income “progressed considerably resulting from a combination of size and price effects, thus exceeding the growth in total expenses.”

The combined assets of the country’s top three listed banks—BLOM Bank, Bank Audi and Byblos—had reached $36.5 billion at the end of 2006, compared to $33.5 billion in 2005, a 12% increase. These assets represent more than 152% of the country’s GDP. Combined 2006 profits for all three banks reached $425 million.

Race to the top

The head-to-head race of the two largest banks continued with comparable performances in the area of asset growth. Reporting a consolidated net income of $181.2 million in 2006, up 32% year-on-year, BLOM Bank remained ahead of Audi Saradar in terms of profit, despite stronger profit growth for the latter. Audi Saradar said its unaudited consolidated net profit rose 56% to LL248.86 billion ($165.5 million) in 2006 from LL159.53 billion a year earlier.

In the area of loans, however, Audi was the clear leader, with LL4.88 trillion (up from LL3.72 trillion in 2005) while BLOM’s considerably smaller loan portfolio increased to LL2.99 trillion from LL2.52 trillion.

BLOM’s assets grew by 19.3% to reach LL21.44 trillion ($14.2 billion), while customer deposits went 15.5% higher to $11.7 billion. Its Tier I and Tier II capital funds rose by 33.5% to reach $1.28 billion. Total shareholder equity grew to LL1.93 trillion from LL1.44 trillion. BLOM was able to marginally reduce its exposure to government debt, Lebanese treasury and other government bills, which fell to LL3.47 trillion from LL3.54 trillion.

Audi’s total assets rose 23% to LL21.34 trillion—in balance sheet terms, a mere dot below BLOM’s—at the end of 2006, compared with LL17.3 trillion a year earlier, while customer deposits increased to LL17.86 trillion from LL14.91 trillion. However, Audi’s exposure to government debt increased noticeably as its position in Lebanese and other government treasury bills and bonds rose to LL4.2 trillion from LL3.33 trillion. Following its capital increase and partnership arrangement with EFG Hermes in early 2006, the bank’s paid-up capital stood at LL541.37 billion on December 31 compared with LL414.1 billion at the end of 2005.

With their capital increases in 2006, BLOM and Audi were instrumental in boosting the financial strength of the banking sector. Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said in February that in 2006, Lebanese banks’ capital funds amounted to $6.3 billion—$5.8 billion for commercial banks and $549 million for investment banks—up 32% from a year before. He also said that once the Basel II requirements have been adopted, confidence in the banking sector will be boosted, leading to further expansion. Salameh also expects Lebanese banks to gradually become brokers of sovereign papers in the secondary market, a step that will improve the sector’s international ratings and provide them with funds at lower costs.

Third on the list is Bank Byblos, which saw 2006 net profit rose 14% to LL119.64 billion ($79.18 million), compared with LL104.62 billion a year earlier. Total assets grew 9.5% to LL12.43 trillion from LL11.34 trillion, while customer deposits rose 11% to LL9.45 trillion from LL8.51 trillion. The retail-oriented bank increased loans and advances to customers 19% to LL2.65 trillion. Byblos also increased its exposure to government debt, where Lebanese and other government treasury bills and bonds grew to LL4.18 trillion from LL3.67 trillion.

For the past few years, the three large listed banks have shone by size and by communicating their numbers and messages more actively than most others in the Alpha group pack of banks with assets of more than $2 billion. A few proactive banks in the group come to mind, such as Lebanese-Canadian (still unlisted) and Bank of Beirut (listed), but particularly between the top three and their counterparts in the non-listed part of the industry, the communications and transparency policies have been drifting apart for years.

However, that may be changing. With increasing demand for transparency from the market place and an overall business culture shift toward institutional instead of personal (or family) governance at the top of the corporate realm, the ranks of the top non-listed banks are, at least in their verbal affirmations, leaning to greater transparency and transmitting to the public more than just product advertisements and sales messages.

An opening up of the industry

This group of non-listed banks comprises BankMed, BLF, and Fransabank, of which the first two have revamped their appearances and organizations. BankMed, owned by the Hariri family, is still the most reluctant large bank in Lebanon when it comes to providing numbers about profit and business developments. But in line with its moves into greater local retail presence and regional growth, the bank started issuing statements about its policies that reveal a lot more than in previous years.

Thus, BankMed chairman Mohammed Hariri said to Executive that 2006 “was a year of consolidation and reorganization, as a universal banking entity emerged after the merger and the integration of the other banks in the group. BankMed also took specific and general provisions as a prudential measure to cater for any eventualities in the future.”

According to Hariri, BankMed expanded its range of consumer loan products and made progress in extending its loan business, which hitherto has been concentrated in the corporate segment. One important step in this regard was the integration of Allied Bank, which has been part of the group since 2001. The bank also aims to fully integrate the 2006-acquired Turkish bank MNG this year.

BankMed figures for 2006 are not available at this time. The bank had assets of LL8.8 trillion at year-end 2005 and a net profit of LL21.8 billion, according to figures compiled by business information platform ABQ Zawya.

BLF, or Banque Libano-Francaise, is an example for a privately held bank that is in no rush to go public but is ever more ambitious to expand its presence after putting some trying times behind itself in which discrepancies on strategy between the Lebanese and French stakeholders hindered decisionmaking. The bank, which is looking for greater roles in Lebanon and abroad (see box) solved the dilemma through an increase in Lebanese and Syrian ownership by chairman Farid Raphael and others. In early 2006, BLF also increased its capital by $66 million and issued $100 million of preferred shares.

In a notable migration to greater readiness for disclosure of the bank’s performance data, BLF Assistant General Manager Walid Raphael told Executive last month that the bank has improved its net profits in 2006 by approximately 90% to $44 million and increased assets to $5.1 billion, in unaudited figures (and including the effects of a European acquisition).

Fransabank, the oldest bank in Lebanon and almost a twin to BLF in market position, did not provide Executive with 2006 result figures for this article. What can be said is that the bank has a branch in Syria and had entered into a partnership with Gulf and Egyptian investors for establishing an Islamic bank in Sudan. In November 2005, Fransabank acquired a 37.05% stake in Bank of Beirut and the Arab Countries for $55 million.

As the arrival of sector numbers reflects different disclosure regimes for listed and non-listed banks, the performance of the banking sector in 2006 was divided into semesters with contrasting characteristics. Aziza Dada, a senior research analyst at ABQ Zawya, said that for the first half of last year, “Lebanon’s economy was reaping huge benefits from rising public and private sector investments and this has contributed significantly to the bottom line.” The banks have also benefited from increasing consumer and retail banking and related products, she added.

While the second half of 2006 and the outlook for 2007 bear the marks of volatile times, the banking sector bigwigs are negating part of their Lebanon political risk with regional growth. “Although it is still relatively low compared to locally-generated revenues, the banks have earned substantial income from their regional operations,” Dada said.

Expansion Paths

Realizing the risks and associated downfall, many banks have embarked on an expansion strategy outside their borders—mainly in the region, but some outside as well—to diversify their source of revenues. Some banks have even jumped on the Islamic banking bandwagon with plans to provide shariah-compliant retail banking services not just in Lebanon, but also in the GCC and North Africa.

The expansion tales speak volumes. BLOM Bank took over Egypt’s Misr Romanian Bank in late 2005 and wants to develop the retail business of the renamed BLOM Bank Egypt. It was one of the first to enter the Syrian market in 2004 through its affiliate, Bank of Syria and Overseas (BSO), and now has three branches there.

Research houses are bullish on BLOM’s moves. Dubai-based Shuaa Capital increased its projection for BLOM’s deposits growth in 2007 and 2008 and pointed out the bank has successfully improved its loan quality in the first half of 2006 by reducing non-performing loans (excluding the Egyptian subsidiary) by 2%. “BLOM is perceived to be cautious and caries a lower level of risk than other banks in the country,” Munir Shahin, a research analyst at Shuaa told Executive.

However, the current political uncertainty in the country appears to have affected BLOM’s attractiveness to international analysts, with Credit Suisse (CS) saying in mid-February 2007 that it has suspended coverage on the bank. CS had initiated coverage on BLOM in March 2006 with a neutral recommendation and a 12-month target price of $87. Shuaa has “an ‘outstanding buy’ recommendation on the bank, which is based on an assumption of no further worsening in the political environment,” Shahin said.

Bank Audi acquired Cairo Far East Bank—now called Bank Audi Egypt—for $94 million in late 2006 and launched a plan to expand its branch network from 3 to 20. The bank also operates in Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Audi, which last month opened its operation in Saudi Arabia with the requisite pomp and circumstance, in late 2006 even aimed at buying a 40% stake in Riyadh-based Saudi Hollandi Bank from ABN Amro but, according to insiders, the offer did not find favor and the rejection in December (reasons remained undisclosed) affected investor sentiment negatively, at least for a while.

Under the current setup, Audi Saudi will operate in Riyadh with a paid-up capital of $80 million as a provider of investment services, including corporate finance, asset and wealth management, brokerage and private equity services. Bank Audi holds 70% in Audi Saudi Arabia and the remaining 30% are owned by Saudi individuals and business groups.

Byblos, which pioneered Lebanese banking in Sudan, has Byblos Bank Syria under its belt, and in July of last year, received license approval to open a bank in Iraq. BankMed has applied for an investment banking license in Saudi Arabia and for a commercial bank license in Algeria. BLF last year bought the majority of Banque SBA, formerly Société Bancaire Arabe, in Paris, which also gave it a branch in Cyprus. Fransabank’s regional expansion recently resulted in opening a branch in Algeria in late 2006 and a representative office in Qatar.

Expect the Unexpected

Since the end of the civil war in 1990 and the start of the reconstruction process, the banking sector has been on a path of growth and profitability. But what are the expectations for 2007, especially if political instability persists? Observers and officials alike say that the sector’s future looks bleak if internal struggles for power continue and the violence escalates. The consensus among banking experts is that their sector has much to lose if things deteriorate into an all-out war. Banks are the government’s largest lenders. Furthermore, foreign currency depositors play a big role in exposing the banking sector to shifts in international sentiment, which could quickly drain liquidity if serious concerns over the value of the pound were to emerge.

In 2006, Lebanon’s central bank took a leading role in limiting the damage to the sector, while international aid, including Saudi and Kuwaiti deposits to the central bank of $1.5 billion, helped mitigate the impact of the flight of deposits during the war. But international rating agencies and observers alike say that the country’s banks may have been able to weather the storm of 2006, but the same may not be possible in 2007, even with all the diversification plans. “Given the current level of instability, the banking sector is set for a flat performance in 2007, with international aid and reconstruction being key in reducing losses,” Shahin said.

Local bankers voice similar concerns, with individual variations. BankMed’s Hariri said he expects the bank’s “performance in 2007 to be good, as the impact of the major initiatives that were taken this year materializes.” In the perspective of Walid Raphael, 2007 will clearly be “a difficult year for the sector.” A manager at another top bank told Executive that 2007 will not be a disaster but holds very limited local growth prospects even if the political situation improves. “2007 may end up similar to 2006 in terms of profits and growth, but it will not be worse,” she opined.

Analysts also warned of the risk to the banking sector’s reputation on the regional and international level and downgrades risk by international rating agencies, citing it “a serious issue” that banks must be able to mitigate. Experts warn that non-performing loans (NPLs) are “set to rise as exhausted Lebanese businesses start to default at a greater rate.” Against a very good 2006 for growth and profitability, results for the first half of 2007 are expected to be less than positive as revenues may have peaked for the time being—at least for some banks. But experts agree that the risks are still manageable and no meltdowns are coming, as most banks are well capitalized with expectable levels of provisioning.

On the upside chance, banks have much to gain when political stability is restored. In a stable environment for the remainder of 2007, the reconstruction of war-damaged homes and businesses would contribute substantially to the bottom-line as most banks will provide the financial services needed. “If the political situation is resolved and reconstruction and reform are properly addressed, we can see a serious recovery in Lebanon’s economy and strong growth in bank deposits. This would be the ideal situation that will result in strong profit growth for 2007,” Shahin said.