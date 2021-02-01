Civil unrest continues in Tripoli, January 31 UncategorizedFebruary 1, 2021 by Lara Shabb Arrival in Tripoli of the cortege of demonstrators from Beirut on January 31, 2021Tripolitans demonstrate in Al Nour Square in Tripoli in the afternoon of January 31, 2021.Traveling kiosk selling coffee, water and narguile during demonstrations on the Al nour square in Tripoli on January 31, 2021Young boy eats on the sidewalk during the demonstration in Al Nour Square in Tripoli on January 31, 2021Young protester returns smoke of tear gas towards the police in Tripoli on January 31, 2021YOUNG DEMONSTRATOR THROWING A STONE AT THE POLICE ARMORED VEHICLE IN TRIPOLIProtester sitting in a cloud of tear gas near the Tripoli police stationa protester sends a smoke of tear gas back to the police in TripoliThe demonstrators are in Al Nour Square in Tripoli just before the arrival of the Lebanese army in the evening of January 31, 2021Lebanese army soldiers take over the streets of Tripoli at the end of the demonstration on the evening of January 31, 2021Lebanese army soldiers take to the streets of Tripoli in pursuit of a group of young demonstrators on January 31, 2021Lebanese army soldiers try to clear a burning tire from the street of Tripoli on January 31, 2021Armored vehicles and Lebanese army soldiers pursue a group of young demonstrators in the streets of Tripoli Sharing Twitter Facebook Google + Linkedin Email this article Print this article