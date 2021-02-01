Civil unrest continues in Tripoli, January 31

  • Arrival in Tripoli of the cortege of demonstrators from Beirut on January 31, 2021
  • Tripolitans demonstrate in Al Nour Square in Tripoli in the afternoon of January 31, 2021.
  • Traveling kiosk selling coffee, water and narguile during demonstrations on the Al nour square in Tripoli on January 31, 2021
  • Young boy eats on the sidewalk during the demonstration in Al Nour Square in Tripoli on January 31, 2021
  • Young protester returns smoke of tear gas towards the police in Tripoli on January 31, 2021
  • YOUNG DEMONSTRATOR THROWING A STONE AT THE POLICE ARMORED VEHICLE IN TRIPOLI
  • Protester sitting in a cloud of tear gas near the Tripoli police station
  • a protester sends a smoke of tear gas back to the police in Tripoli
  • The demonstrators are in Al Nour Square in Tripoli just before the arrival of the Lebanese army in the evening of January 31, 2021
  • Lebanese army soldiers take over the streets of Tripoli at the end of the demonstration on the evening of January 31, 2021
  • Lebanese army soldiers take to the streets of Tripoli in pursuit of a group of young demonstrators on January 31, 2021
  • Lebanese army soldiers try to clear a burning tire from the street of Tripoli on January 31, 2021
  • Armored vehicles and Lebanese army soldiers pursue a group of young demonstrators in the streets of Tripoli

Lara Shabb is the managing editor of Executive Magazine.

