Civil unrest turns violent

Tripoli protests January 28, 2021, in Al Nour square.

7:30 p.m.

Protesters have already set fire to one of the doors of Al Tell police station, Bechara El Khoury street. Tear gas grenades rain down from the roof of the building and the air is unbreathable.

 Gas floods the adjacent streets for more than 2.5 hours, which did not prevent protesters from throwing Molotov cocktails at the police station.

10 p.m.

The army on the outskirts of the square decides to dislodge protesters by storming the square.

Driven from their place of protest, the demonstrators headed for the town hall of Tripoli, left unprotected, and ransacked and burned it.

11:00 p.m. The army arrives in front of the burning serial.

11:15 p.m. A fire truck arrives on the scene, but does not have sufficient water, so there is confusion and disorder before another fire truck arrives 20 minutes later.

  • Tear gas grenades rained down on demonstrators in the street between Al Nour Square and the police station
  • The army shoots at demonstrators in Al Nour square in Tripoli
  • The Tripoli police station ignites with Molotov cocktails
  • Tear gas in Al Nour square, Tripoli
  • Protesters set fire to one of the doors of the police station on rue Bechara El Khoury, with inflamed tires
  • Armored vehicles pull protesters from Al Nour square
  • Military firing a tear gas grenade in the direction of the demonstrators to drive them out of Al Nour square
  • Lebanese army soldiers push back protesters in streets outside Al Nour Square
  • Municipality of Tripoli vandalized and burnt
  • The fire spread in the municipality of Tripoli before the arrival of firefighters
  • Arrival of the first fire truck, which unfortunately does not have sufficient water reserve to put out the fire
  • A person tries to cool the charred car wreck in front of the Municipality of Tripoli

Lara Shabb is the managing editor of Executive Magazine.

