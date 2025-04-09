Economy and Finance

Riyadh Bank Posts 26% Growth in 2004 Profits

Riyadh Bank, the second largest Saudi bank, released its 2004 figures featuring a growth of 26% in net income to $533.3 million compared to $424.5 million in 2003. The bank attributed this rise in profits primarily to its increase in capital reaching $1.3 billion through distributing one free share for every four shares owned and $4.8 of annual profits per share. It is to note that Riyadh bank, 29%-owned by the government, has witnessed since 1997 a fast growth in profits due to the strategies and plans undertaken by the bank to develop its services and adapt to all the economic developments on both national and international scales.

NBK Records Net Profits of $515m in 2004

The National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), the country’s largest bank and the top-rated Arab bank, posted net profits of $515 million during 2004, compared to $412 million in 2003. NBK’s CEO explained that the growth in profits was achieved amid a strategy of diversification in the sources of income and prudent risk management besides taking advantage of growth opportunities presented by an improving operating environment. The bank’s total assets reached $19 billion at end 2004, while shareholders’ equity amounted to $2 billion. In turn, NBK’s return on equity (RoE) and return on assets (RoA) stood at 29.9% and 2.73% respectively, among the highest worldwide.

Country Profile: UAE

International rating agency, Moody’s Investors Service, upgraded the United Arab Emirates’ sovereign long-term foreign currency debt ratings to A1. The agency also raised the sovereign’s short-term foreign currency ceiling one grade to Prime-1 and currency issuer rating to A1 from A2. The outlook on these revised ratings was given as stable. The agency cited that the main reason behind this upgrade was UAE’s stellar economic performance in recent years in addition to the continued domestic political stability. Moody’s mentioned in its positive commentary that nominal GDP growth has averaged 11% since 1999 and consumer price inflation has remained very low. To a large extent, economic expansion has been driven by the oil sector, which generates about one third of GDP. However, the non-oil sector has also registered strong growth. The agency concluded that both the fiscal and current account positions remain in significant surplus.