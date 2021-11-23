Executive is hiring an Online Editor!

Executive Magazine is looking to hire a new online editor.

Roles and responsibilities:

● Social Media

-Sets the social media calendar

-Creates clear and attractive social media posts to promote published content and events

-Supports the Outreach team by devising and editing outreach materials and by collaborating in outreach team’s development of strategies for communication with different stakeholders.

-Suggests additional posts to mark special events and occasions

-Collaborates with the Art Director to create attractive visuals as needed

-Maintains Executive Magazine’s brand identity on social media and web channels

● Communication

-Works with the Outreach team and Managing Editor to create email, newsletter, and web communication messages as needed

-Works with the Outreach team, Managing Editor, and production partners to create content for podcasts, videos, and other audiovisual outputs.

-Advises and trains the Outreach team on optimal strategies for communicating with different stakeholders

-Collaborates on designing and producing advocacy and fundraising campaigns

Essential Requirements:

Candidates should have at least 3 years of experience in journalism in Lebanon. They should possess excellent language and editing skills, and should be oriented toward solutions journalism, commit intensely to media ethics, and show enthusiasm for economic topics. Additionally to the usual requirements for each position in terms of technical skills, Executive seeks for English proficiency and three years of experience in Lebanon.

The position can be organized as hybrid work with weekly in-office presence.

How to apply:

Please send the following documents to [email protected] and specify “Online Editor” in the subject:

Updated resume

Cover letter based on the job description and requirements