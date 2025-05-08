Executive Magazine is hiring!

About Us: Executive Magazine is a leading publication known for its in-depth analysis of business and economics issues in Lebanon. We are seeking a skilled and curious journalist to join our team and contribute to our mission of delivering high-quality and insightful content that meets our ethical standards.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Conduct thorough research and prepare questions for interviews with key stakeholders in both public and private sectors

Perform in-depth background research to enrich the content of stories

Participate in weekly editorial meetings to discuss story pitches and develop content accordingly

Write and publish articles for Executive’s online platforms and periodic publications including brief social media captions, ensuring all work meets the highest journalistic standards

Requirements:

Fluency in spoken and written English

Fluency in Arabic and a Lebanese nationality

Reporting Experience: Demonstrate experience in in-depth reporting on business or economic issues

Professional Experience: A minimum of six months of experience in a professional news organization

Understanding of local context: Strong knowledge of the Lebanese business environment, economic landscape, and relevant policy issues

Work ethics: Ability to work according to a deadline, collaborate with a small team, and a willingness and curiosity to learn

Bachelors or Masters degree, preferably in business and/or economics

Application process:

To apply, please send the following to [email protected] with “Executive Journalist” in the subject line:

2 published writing samples in English

An updated CV

A cover letter outlining how your experience aligns with the role and requirements