Support Lebanon’s urgent humanitarian needs

By Maureen Philippon

Lebanon is in the midst of an unprecedented displacement crisis as Israeli attacks continue unabated. I say unprecedented not only because of the sheer number of people forced from their home – more than 872,000 displaced inside Lebanon as of this writing, including 400,000 children, and a further 400,000 people who have fled to Syria – but also because of the scale of destruction, loss and suffering that have come with this displacement.

The fact that this humanitarian calamity takes place in a relatively small country against the backdrop of a major economic crisis is hardly fathomable. The struggles of Lebanon’s displaced are not limited to physical displacement but extend to loss of livelihood, separation from family, and the scarcity of basic resources. People I have spoken with reported feeling alienated and treated as second-class citizens within their own country, adding to the emotional toll of their experiences.

“It is hard for us to live in these conditions. In my hometown, I used to regularly gather clothes for donations. Now, we are the ones receiving the country’s central region of Mount Lebanon, told me.

Challenges faced by affected communities

Safety concerns and trauma weigh heavily on these communities. For families forced into overcrowded emergency shelters, safety and privacy are often compromised. About 22 percent of displaced people are in the thousand designated emergency shelters, made available by the Government. These are mostly schools, which were never meant to accommodate families round the clock.

Many displaced people are forced to live in cramped, makeshift conditions without basic amenities such as clean water, proper sanitation, or consistent heating. In makeshift shelters – such as abandoned buildings, public parks, or even tents, and also to a lesser extent in the designated shelters maintaining good hygiene is a challenge, which can have serious health consequences.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) supports more than 80 of these schools which have been designated as emergency shelters, adding bathrooms, portable showers and partitions in classrooms-cum-bedrooms. We are providing soap, shampoo and cleaning products in the distribution to the shelter. Families like Nahida’s, a 38-year-old Lebanese mother of three children, recounted the loss of routine and dignity in temporary accommodations, far from the comfort and security of her home.

One quarter of those displaced have moved into rented homes or are staying in hotels, others rely on the generosity of friends and relatives, often in overcrowded homes. However, some people have taken advantage of the situation – in many cities, rent prices have soared. In Saida, a small flat that would go for 150 USD is now rented for 450 USD. The proportion is about the same in Beirut, where a studio that could be found for 300 USD is now 800 USD.

For those without these options, makeshift shelters like unfinished buildings, tents, and even parks have become temporary homes, especially for non-Lebanese people facing added challenges in accessing official shelters. I met Samer, 15, at one of the schools in Chouf district who says: “Our humble home feels like a castle compared to our situation here. We are about 24 people living in one room, and my aunt with a disability struggles to adapt.”

With winter around the corner here, displaced people have started to wonder how they will keep themselves warm. It is a concern for everyone, but more acutely for people who found refuge in higher altitude, and for people who live in derelict buildings. NRC plans to improve insulation and distribute warm blankets for people in shelters. NRC has also provided cash to vulnerable families so that they can address the priorities they identified to improve their living conditions.

The impact on children is also significant. The sounds of explosions, sonic booms, and warplanes overhead have become an unsettling new normal, leaving many struggling to sleep and make sense of why they had to leave their homes. Their daily routines have been disrupted – they are no longer able to see their friends, play in familiar streets, or attend school – leaving them feeling isolated and disoriented. “Children are resilient; they play and make new friends, but they still ask me if our home is safe and if we can go back,” a displaced parents told our team.

Ensuring access to education for all children, be they displaced or attending schools that have become shelters, is another high priority. Many organisations, including NRC, are working closely with the Ministry of Education to plan ahead. Especially after the recent traumatic events that displaced children have been through, it is vital for their well-being to make sure they can do what children are meant to do –drawing and singing. They should not, like the children I saw in Saida, be covering their ears with their hands when a plane hovers above their head.

The role of humanitarian organisations in crisis response

The joint flash appeal of the UN and Lebanese government for 426 million USD for three months to scale up the humanitarian response is only 17 percent funded at the time of this writing. Each humanitarian sector has developed plans and priorities in close coordination with the Minister of Environment, which leads the Crisis Response on behalf of the government and the relevant line ministries. Several tools have been developed to map out needs across the country and allow a prioritisation of the most urgent ones.

Access to many areas in Lebanon remains challenging due to security risks, particularly in southern Lebanon and regions like Baalbek, a city in the Beqaa valley east of the Litani river that hosts some of the world’s largest Roman temples and Hermel, a district in northern Lebanon that borders Syria. NRC was forced to postpone sending several trucks to Baalbek and Ersal last week as it was planned after the intense attacks, and that visit was no longer deemed safe. We cannot put our teams at risk. Delays in aid delivery to conflict zones leave vulnerable groups – including children, the elderly, and those with medical needs – at a greater risk amid worsening conditions.

Displaced communities should receive equal care and opportunities regardless of nationality. Yet, for many vulnerable groups – particularly non-Lebanese residents, refugees, and marginalised communities – barriers persist. NRC have spoken with Syrian families turned away from collective shelters designated for displaced individuals, as some local authorities or host communities restricted access based on nationality. This exclusion has forced many Syrians to seek refuge in informal, often unsafe, shelters like unfurnished buildings, parks, or open spaces, exposing them to harsh conditions and greater health risks. Some had to stay put under the bombardment.

Strengthening the institutional capabilities of local authorities and central ministries will enable them to better manage and respond to this crisis, ensuring displaced communities have uninterrupted access to essential services like shelter, education, and livelihood. This should be part of a joint effort, where resources are met with an actual plan and intention to deliver the most efficient response. While everybody has been shocked by the scale of the crisis, it is time to carefully arbitrage resources and best placed systems to respond. Accountability to donors, be they States or generous individuals is paramount, just like we also owe accountability to people who suffer, making sure we prioritise the most vulnerable with the support they find the most suited.

Our goal is to support the displaced in reclaiming their lives and accessing dignified shelter and basic services. Donors, humanitarian organisations, and the Lebanese government must work together to maintain a response grounded in compassion and efficiency.