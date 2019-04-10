The time is here for the fifth edition of the Young Lions Print Competition, which aims to search for the most talented and creative team to represent Lebanon in the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2019 that takes place in Cannes.

Executive Magazine, the country representative for the Lions festival challenges Lebanon’s young creative minds on May 4, 2019 at the American University of Beirut to take part in the National Young Lions Print Competition.

The Cannes Lions, the most prestigious awards in the advertising industry, explores the value of creativity in branded communications and provide participants with access to innovative ideas, pioneering consumer research, and emerging technologies, all of which will help shape the future of popular culture.

The winners of the Young Lions Print competition will have complimentary access to the festival and will represent Lebanon in the global Young Lions competition at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on June 17-21, 2019.

Take the challenge now and get the opportunity to compete against peers from all over the world and be a part of a greatly rewarding experience that could change your career forever.

HOW IT WORKS

– Young Lions must be 30 years of age or younger, born on or after 21 June 1988

– One creative team (consisting of one copywriter and one art director) to produce a print ad within 7 hours

– Participants should be working in creative communications/ advertising/ digital agencies

– Freelancers are accepted to compete in this competition

– Entrants must be Lebanon residents

– All work created during the competition is judged by the selected jury composed of creative directors from several advertising agencies

– All entries should be submitted in either Arabic or English

– The competition brief will focus on charitable, not-for-profit and CSR objectives

– The competition brief is revealed to competitors as the competition commences

– The participation fee per team for the Young Lions Print Competition 2019 is $200

– The winners will be announced on May 8, 2019

ONLY TWO LIONS WILL MAKE THE FINAL CUT AND WIN

– A trip to Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity (including travel and accommodation)

– The chance to participate in the global Young Lions competition and compete with other young creative talents from around the world

– The opportunity to showcase their work to the Cannes Lions jury – composed of top professionals working in the industry

– A chance to win the top prize in Cannes and be rewarded on stage at the prestigious Cannes Lions Awards Show